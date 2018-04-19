Former foster father avoids trial

Reed, 65, found guilty of assault

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Instead of facing a jury, a former foster father accused of sexually assaulting boys under his care in the Village of Twin Lakes and Town of Randall pleaded guilty to two of four charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court on April 12.

Gary Reed, 65, who initially pleaded not guilty at a March 14 preliminary hearing, could spend the rest of his life behind bars after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

As part of the agreement, Reed was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child and first-degree repeated sexual assault of the same child.

Meanwhile, the other two charges were dismissed but will be considered during Reed’s May 25 sentencing hearing.

“The remaining two counts (not plead to) will be read in at sentencing, meaning that the court will consider them as having occurred and will consider Mr. Reed guilty of those,” said Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele.

However, Gabriele said Reed would not be sentenced separately for those counts.

“The state can argue for any sentence we deem appropriate, including up to the maximum sentence,” she said.

According to Gabriele, the sentence for the first charge, which was filed last year, carries a maximum imprisonment of 40 years.

For the other count, which came in February, he could see at most 60 years, with 40 years initial confinement.

Multijurisdictional effort

Reed, now of Manitowoc, became the subject of a complaint filed with the Village of Twin Lakes Police Department late last year.

According to the complaint, Reed allegedly committed the acts about 20 years ago when he lived in the village.

The now 37-year-old victim, the complaint contends, told the police detective that Reed assaulted him when he was 13 years old and continued for another four years.

The victim, who said there might be other victims, said Reed assaulted him two to four times per week.

Reed allegedly coerced the victim into performing sexual acts through intimidation. The victim told police Reed would often say his home was the last place he could stay and if he didn’t, he “would end up in a halfway house or other terrible place.”

Through a coordinated phone call with authorities, Reed allegedly admitted to the crimes in a conversation with the victim, according to the complaint.

The detective, who learned Reed also lived in the Town of Randall, contacted Kenosha County Sheriff’s detectives on Nov. 16.

Police Chief Adam Grosz, who commended the victim for his courage, said the investigation was difficult and time consuming, but authorities eventually built a substantial case.

“If it were not for the brave victims that decided to come forward, these crimes may have never been discovered,” Grosz said. “Many of these crimes occurred several years ago in different locations.”

After the now-37-year-old came forward, three others followed, which brought additional charges against Reed.

In December, two more victims reportedly told authorities Reed committed similar acts against them, according to a Dec. 28 criminal complaint.

According to the first victim, who is also 37 years old, he moved in with Reed after reporting “troubles with his father and was living in a shack.”

The complaint alleges Reed coerced the second victim, who was 16 at the time, into performing sex acts in exchange for wine and allowing him to smoke cigarettes.

The third victim, who was 11 or 12 years old when he moved into the Reed home, told authorities Reed’s alleged acts started after his wife moved out of their Town of Randall residence about two years later.

A fourth victim later emerged, telling authorities he faced similar issues, according to the criminal complaint.

“The detectives did an outstanding job of gathering all the statements and ensuring this case could be prosecuted,” Grosz said. “Hopefully the victims can now live in peace, knowing this predator will finally be held accountable for his actions.”