Second inmate turns up missing from Ellsworth

Second walked away from Kenosha work release site

For the second time in less than 24 hours, a minimum-security inmate has been reported missing from Ellsworth Correctional Facility in the Town of Dover, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

The first happened Thursday at 10:28 p.m., when Christine Abel, 36, of Brown County, turned up missing during a head count. Racine County authorities later determined she was allegedly involved the burglary of a home in the 21000 block of Church Road in the Town of Dover, where she stole a 2007 black GM Sierra pickup truck with license plates MZ1698.

“The homeowners had left their residence for about an hour and upon returning found their home had been entered,” a Racine County news release states. “The truck has mud terrain tires, a spray on bed liner, a small lift-leveling kit and gooseneck hitch in the truck bed.”

Abel, convicted in Brown County, is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Racine County authorities said Abel has a history of burglary and was scheduled for release on April 28, 2020,

The second incident, meanwhile, involves Jennifer Drost, 41, who walked away from her work release site in Kenosha County before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

“The incident has been reported to the Racine County and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Offices,” the Department of Corrections said.

Drost, convicted in Rock and Milwaukee counties, is described as 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, the DOC states.

Drost, who was already in jail after committing a fifth drunken driving offense, eventually had more jail time added when she was convicted of felony battery by a prisoner, online court records show.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either inmate is asked to contact authorities immediately.