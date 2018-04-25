Eco Fair slated for April 28

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The Antioch 2018 Eco Fair is Saturday, April 28 from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antioch Township Center.

Anna Andersen joined the commission late last fall and has been working, along with other commission members, to craft a different sort of fair for this year.

There is a creative poster contest to give individuals an opportunity to express ways to “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle”. Winners will receive a special prize and posters will be on display in various places in the village.

A number of speakers are planned for a 30 minute time slot. Tom Nowak will lead it off at 10:30 a.m. and talk about financial planning for climate change

At 11:30 a.m., Chris Wells incorporating land stewardship with all adventures.

At 12:30 p.m.Jim Thrall will explain connections between land use practices and water quality and quantity.

The bees will take the forefront at 1:30 p.m. when Ed Popelka with Speciality Bee Product will discuss native bees, the reasons they are essential to our local ecosystem and how they differ from honey bees.

Specific vendors will have five minutes prior to each speaker to explain how they are environmentally friendly.

There will be about 30 vendors. Some are the Antioch Junior Woman’s Club that will offer walking salad, fresh fruit and fruit flavored water. For your furry friends, homemade dog biscuits will be available.

The Antioch Garden Club will offer hands-on seed planting for kids.

B-All Natural Products is a vendor that uses local honey from Speciality Bee Products to made lotions, soaps and body products

Art with Daisy- Features Art with recycled materials

Citizens Climate Lobby- will bring awareness to local communities about climate change.

Raymond Chevrolet will show off an eco vehicle- the Chevy Volt.

Sierra Club, the woods and Wetlands Lake County Chapter- will help folks discover ways to get outside and enjoy nature around us.