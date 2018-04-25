In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…
After 21 years, American Girl will close its Wilmot facility as part of the company’s plan to consolidate operations, the company said in a statement last week.
The impending closure affects 135 regular full- and part-time employees at the distribution and call center on Fox River Road in the Town of Randall.
Readers will also learn a local state representative decided to stay close to home instead of seeking a higher office.
In other news, the Lakewood School Board officially approved the hire of a new district administrator after a lengthy search process.
For sports, Westosha Central’s Jaeden Zackery was named the area’s top boys basketball player by Southern Lakes Newspapers.
