In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

After 21 years, American Girl will close its Wilmot facility as part of the company’s plan to consolidate operations, the company said in a statement last week.

The impending closure affects 135 regular full- and part-time employees at the distribution and call center on Fox River Road in the Town of Randall.

Readers will also learn a local state representative decided to stay close to home instead of seeking a higher office.

In other news, the Lakewood School Board officially approved the hire of a new district administrator after a lengthy search process.

For sports, Westosha Central’s Jaeden Zackery was named the area’s top boys basketball player by Southern Lakes Newspapers.