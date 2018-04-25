Salem Lakes spring clean-up set for April 29

A Salem Lakes community member is in search of volunteers to help with clean-up efforts around the village on Sunday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Volunteers will begin the day with a meeting at the sledding hill parking lot in Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave., where they will receive instructions.

At the end of the day, volunteers have an opportunity to participate in a cookout at Dunski Park (end of South Riverside Drive in Silver Lake).

The initiative, meanwhile, is also seeking donations of garbage bags and gloves for the clean-up portion and food/drinks for the cookout portion.

For more information, including how to donate, contact Allen Dunski Jr. at api.allen@gmail.com or 262-770-2441.