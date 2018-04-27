Lakewood officially approves new administrator

Anderson enthusiastic about opportunity

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Lakewood School Board made the announcement official April 18 when it approved Dr. Christine Anderson as the new administrator, effective July 1.

The unanimous decision, which drew a large applause at the board’s regular meeting, concluded a three-month search.

Anderson, present at the board meeting with her husband, David, received a warm welcome from Board President Amanda Hahn.

“We are really excited, and welcome to the Lakewood family,” Hahn said.

Anderson is the current principal at Cooper Elementary School in the Burlington Area School District, where she also serves as math coordinator.

Anderson took on other roles in her nearly 17-year tenure as BASD, including kindergarten and summer school coordinator and technology director.

Anderson, selected among three finalists, looks to bring her versatile experiences into her newest role.

“What I am hoping is to bring my strengths, my experience and the skills that I have obtained and take it into Lakewood,” she said.

Although Anderson admits leaving BASD is not an easy decision considering her tenure, the new opportunity brings excitement.

“They are family, we are very close colleagues,” she said. “It would be very hard to leave them, but I am excited to come and join the Lakewood family.”

The excitement, she said, includes an opportunity to make a larger difference in the field of education.

“For me, it is just a way for me to make more of an impact on students and staff,” she said. “I got into education to make a difference in the lives of students.”

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in 2000 from Carroll University in Waukesha, received a master’s degree from St. Mary’s College in 2004 and capped off her studies with a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in 2016.

Anderson replaces Joe Price, who resigned at the end of last year to pursue a doctorate degree after 10 years at Lakewood.

Since Price departed, the district has operated under interim administrator Donald Childs.

The other two finalists were Kevin McCormick, principal at Red Apple Elementary in the Racine Unified School District, and Kristen Taylor, who serves as the director of clinical experiences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The three finalists were chosen among 17 applicants, who were evaluated by the school board, which received assistance from search consultant George Steffen of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Through the search process, the school conducted focus groups, engaged the community through an online survey and held in-person interviews.

Anderson plans to take the best interests of students and staff into every decision she makes.