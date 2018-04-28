TV show inspired resale shop

Diverse inventory draws customers to Trader Brothers

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When customers open the door to Trader Brothers at 405 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, they are exposed to a treasure trove of items tailored to suit a variety of needs.

Mike Pusateri, who owns the business with his wife Bobbie, opened the establishment specializing in secondhand resale about seven years ago.

Pusateri, who previously worked in the construction industry, decided to make the switch after watching a television show.

“I was laid off at the time and sitting at home watching television,” said Pusateri, who drew inspiration from the show ‘American Pickers.’ “I never thought I would be doing this, but here I am.”

Along with Mike and Bobbie, the family owned business includes daughter Desiree, a 2014 Wilmot Union High School graduate and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student and son Gavin, who attends Randall Consolidated School.

They also have a mascot, a pug named Buster, who receives treats from their loyal customers.

The establishment, meanwhile, offers a diverse range items not typically seen at mainstream stores or even at area flea markets.

“I try to grab the unusual and unique stuff, where you can’t just go to Walmart and buy,” said Pusateri, who reports 80 percent of his inventory comes from customers looking to sell some of their items.

While he accepts nearly all items, Pusateri leans toward vintage merchandise, instead of antiques, like knickknacks or fine China.

His inventory, which is also featured online, includes tools, vintage signs, surfboards, records, tennis rackets, dartboards, classic comic books, and a slew of other items.

“I will sell everything from a Barbie doll to an RV, as long as the vehicle is not a project, and people can buy it and take it right home,” he said.

Through his seven years in business, Pusateri has sold thousands of items, but one stands out above the rest.

“I sold a rock, someone paid thousands of dollars for this rock. It is something I will never forget,” he said. “It was a piece of currency from thousands of years ago, it was like the color of Fred Flintstone’s tire and the size of a pizza.”

Vintage and unique items up for sale today include a piece of Michael Jordan’s car, a violin, quartz stone, classic soda machines, and children’s toys.

With a range of merchandise, customers of all ages can turn a visit into a family event.

“This is for all ages. We’ve got grandmas and grandpas coming in, we’ve got kids that come in here regularly. It is for everybody,” Pusateri said.

Additionally, he said, customers typically explore, rather than seek a specific item when they arrive.

“No one really comes in here looking for something in particular,” Pusateri said. “When they see something, they will know it is for them.”

More in store

Pusateri’s shop is just one business within the building, which has a fishing store known as Fishing Depot, a gift gallery called Black Walnut Ridge and Lyssas Leggings Boutique.

“This building just keeps going. There is a fishing store, there is a movie store moving in, and then there is a gift gallery. There is a woman’s boutique,” he said.

Each store operates independently from Trader Brothers.

The gift gallery, he said, rents out space to local artisans looking to sell their handmade crafts, jewelry and other items.

“They have their own hours,” said Pusateri, referring to the other businesses.

Trader Brothers operates 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and is accessible online at www.ebay.com/usr/traderbrothersdeals4u

The store is closed Sundays and Mondays.