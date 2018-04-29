Authorities confirm motorcycle fatality

A crash involving three motorcycles left one woman dead and three others injured Saturday night in the Town of Randall.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. when three motorcycles struck a guardrail in the 12400 block of Highway W, according to Town of Randall Fire Department official Robert Stoll, who said three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim, who could be from Lake County, Ill., was part of an Illinois-based motorcycle club.

The crash caused authorities to close the road while they investigated.

Meanwhile, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed the fatality on Saturday night, said the investigation is ongoing.

Citing an ongoing investigation, and pending notification of family, the victim’s identity has not been released as of Sunday evening.