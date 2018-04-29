Twin Lakes student wins Milk Producers Association scholarship

Burlington and Twin Lakes students are among seven recipients awarded $1,000 scholarships at the Woodstock Progressive Milk Producers’ Association meeting March 7 at the Holiday Inn in Janesville.

Members and their children or grandchildren were eligible to apply for a scholarship that could be used toward tuition at an accredited post-secondary education.

The $1,000 scholarships are for the current academic semester.

Recipients include Victoria “Tori” Tiso, of Burlington, and Shannon Diedrich, of Twin Lakes.

Tiso is the granddaughter of member George Ainger and the daughter of Linda Amann. She is completing her sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an English major with an emphasis in creative writing and a minor in photography. Her career goal is to become a novelist. Through her involvement in The Madison Review she learned that words can influence the reader and the writer.

Diedrich is the daughter of Philip and Kimberly Diedrich of Twin Lakes. She began taking classes this fall at Carthage College with an intended major of elementary education with a minor in Spanish. With hopes of returning near to her own family farm, she wants to become a cheerleading coach to inspire young people.