BOYS TENNIS: Falcons return several letter-winners

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wicked weather, including cold and snowfall, may have been put a damper on some preseason quads, but the Westosha Central High School tennis team is persevering.

“Because of bad weather, we never did play preseason quads,” said Falcons coach Paul Brings. “These are matches in which we determine our varsity line-up.”

Additionally, some school activities have also hindered consistency, however, Brings’ squad has produced a 3-2 dual meet record since the start of the season.

Entering the season, meanwhile, the Falcons bring back a slew of returning letter-winners, including sectional qualifiers Cooper Ferruzzi (No. 1 singles) along with Colin Mast and Trevor Millhouse in doubles.

Ferruzzi, a sophomore, finished 8-8 at No. 1 singles as a freshman en route to a first team all-SLC honor. The sophomore has won all four of his matches in straight sets to open the season, which includes a 6-1, 6-0 defeat of Elkhorn’s Nick White.

Mast and Millhouse, meanwhile, concluded their No. 2 doubles season last year at 14-4 to earn second team all-SLC accolades.

In 2018, the doubles team moved to the top spot, where the duo is 3-1, which includes two victories against conference opponents Union Grove and Elkhorn.

Other returning letter-winners are seniors Alexander Dawson and Felix Desimoni.

Dawson, who compiled a 6-7 record as a junior, opens his senior year at 2-1.

For Desimoni, he earned first team all-conference in doubles, teaming up with departing senior Lucas Graveley.

Junior Hasan Khalil, a newcomer, started the year 2-2, including a season-opening win against Union Grove on April 12.

Moving up to varsity are junior Levi Hardesty (No. 3 singles), seniors Jason Olson and Connor Muff (No. 2 doubles), sophomore Garrett Reynolds and junior Mason Yee (No. 3 doubles) and senior Ryan Sperling.

Westosha Central finished its conference slate 5-2 last season.

Early scores

April 12 – Westosha Central 6, Union Grove 1

Wins: Ferruzzi 6-2, 6-3; Khalil 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2; Hardesty 6-0, 6-1; Dawson 6-1, 6-2; Mast/Millhouse 6-1, 6-0; Reynolds/Yee 6-0, 6-4.

April 20 – Elkhorn 5, Westosha Central 2

Wins: Ferruzzi 6-1, 6-0; Mast/Millhouse 6-0, 6-4.

April 24 – Sussex Hamilton 6, Westosha Central 1

Win: Ferruzzi 7-5, 6-2.

April 25 – Westosha Central 6, Kenosha Tremper 1

Wins: Ferruzzi 6-1, 6-4; Khalil 7-6 (5), 6-1; Hardesty 6-2, 6-3; Dawson 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Mast/Millhouse 6-2, 6-4; Reynolds/Yee 6-4, 7-5.