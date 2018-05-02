GIRLS SOCCER: Wilmot to rely on core of senior leaders

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For Wilmot Union High School girls soccer coach Tim Stewart, he will look to three seniors to lead the Panthers on the field, where each of them bring a different set of strengths.

The Panthers are led by defender Kordan Kopp, keeper Montana Peterson and striker Madison Bailey.

While Bailey has been a key contributor on offense in her first three seasons, Kopp has shown a positive demeanor and Peterson continues to show resilience in the net.

“Kordan is one of the captains because of her attitude and picking the team up,” said Stewart, who enters his first season at the helm, replacing John Watson.

“There is also Madison and Montana, and the three of them, they have done a good job of bringing leadership to the team.”

Along with the three seniors, a handful of other returning letter-winners will look to offset the losses of 10 graduates, and reverse the trends.

A year ago, the Panthers finished 2-14-2, but Stewart said his team has shown resiliency at the start of the season.

“The girls are playing hard each and every game,” he said.

Other returners include junior defender Trinity Rausch and senior midfielder Taylor Dewing.

Varsity newcomers are Alyssa Baillie (junior keeper), Jessica Bouma (junior defender), Amba Nkaybo (junior defender), Olivia Rzonca (junior forward), Chelsey Beyer (senior midfielder), Maddie Lindemann (junior midfielder), Abby Morgan (sophomore midfielder), Talia Nordigan (senior midfielder), Bryttney Norton (junior midfielder), Majia Pearson (sophomore midfielder) and Makayla Wedge-Damon (junior midfielder).

Meanwhile, two promising freshman join the mix, midfielder Sophia Parisi and defender Casey Christiansen.

Parisi, who scored two goals in Wilmot’s 3-0 shutout of Kenosha Christian Life April 12, could see significant playing time.

“Sophia Parisi is probably one of the fastest girls in conference, so we are looking for great things out of her,” Stewart said.

Christiansen, noting the challenging defender position, has shown resilience at the start of her Wilmot career.

“Casey, a freshman sweeper, center and defender is in a difficult position coming in as a freshman but she has done a great job,” Stewart said.

While the Panthers bring in multiple newcomers, Stewart hopes to see them gel with the returning seniors.

“To watch them work together and have a positive attitude, helping each other out, that is the most important thing to me,” he said.

Wilmot looks to snap streak

The Panthers, who dropped a season-opening decision against Beloit Memorial April 9, bounced back to defeat Christian Life 3-0 on April 12. In addition to Parisi’s two goals, Bailey added the other.

Since then, the Panthers are in search of a victory, losing four straight, including a 4-0 loss to Westosha Central on April 26.

The Panthers, however, came close April 27 when they came into a 1-1 deadlock with Racine Lutheran.