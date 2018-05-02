SOFTBALL: Falcons post perfect weekend

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since its difficult loss to state runner-up Wilmot Union High School, the Westosha Central softball team has been on a roll, winning four straight games including Tuesday’s rematch with the Panthers.

The Falcons, who hosted a quadrangular Saturday, defeated WIAA Division 1 state champion Kaukauna 6-4 followed by a 16-3 drubbing of Oak Creek and ended the day with a 2-1 defeat of Menomonee Falls.

“We had a very good day. We hit very well and we played with a lot of energy today,” said co-coach Tom Lampe. “That is the approach we love to see the team have.”

Westosha Central 6, Kaukauna 4

Sophomore Ellie Christeson, coming off her first career victory in the Falcons 8-0 shutout of Lake Geneva April 26, picked up another by tossing seven innings to open the quadrangular.

Christeson struck out three, walked three and allowed three earned runs on nine hits against the defending champion Ghosts.

Senior Andrea Edquist, who belted five home runs last season, added her first of the year and went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Kayla Kerkman, meanwhile, sparked the offense as the leadoff hitter by batting 3-4 with three runs scored.

Westosha Central had three others who had multi-hit games, Danielle Gulliford (2-3), Dana Herman (2-3, RBI) and Becca Edwards (2-4, RBI).

Christeson, helping her own cause, went 1-4 with a run driven in.

The Falcons, who trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the second inning, reclaimed a 4-3 lead with two runs scored and took control the rest of the game.

Westosha Central 16, Oak Creek 3

Against a team which lost only two games last year, the Falcons pounded out 12 hits and capitalized on six errors committed by the Knights to trounce Oak Creek 16-3 in five innings.

Edwards, who went 2-3 with two runs scored, hit a grand slam, collected a double and had 5 RBIs.

Kerkman, meanwhile, went 3-4, scored twice, and had two RBIs.

Other offensive contributors were Abby Jones (2-4, 2B, three runs, RBI), Haley Hovland (1-2, 2B, three runs), Christeson (1-2, 2B, two runs) and Molly Grabarec (1-1, 3B, three RBIs).

With sizable run support, junior Olivia Kazumura cruised through her five innings, where she struck out six, walked two and allowed an earned run on seven hits.

“Olivia looked very good today in her start. She had great command and was very careful with the key parts of their line up. Becca’s home run was a no doubter, except if it would stay fair. It did,” Lampe said.

Westosha Central 2, Menomonee Falls 1

In her second appearance of the day, Christeson picked up her third victory of the season, going head-to-head with Menomonee Falls’ Cami Stigler.

Through seven innings of work, Christeson fanned seven, walked none and allowed an earned run on five hits to give the Falcons a 2-1 decision.

“Ellie probably pitched her best game of the year in the second game. She hit her spots and kept their line up guessing all game.” Lampe said.

Christeson’s counterpart, meanwhile, nearly matched Christeson’s performance (six innings, four hits, earned run, walk, seven strikeouts), but allowed a run in the third and fifth inning.

Herman, who went 2-3, scored one of the Falcons’ two runs on a hit by Janell Gillmore while Kenna Beth plated the other in the fifth inning on an overthrow.

Westosha Central defeated Wilmot 16-14 Tuesday and the Report will have more on the contest in the May 11 print edition.