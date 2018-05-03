Bristol Strivers to host two fundraisers for the Herdas

When Bristol Strivers officials first learned about the Herda Farms fire, the Kenosha County 4-H group took action, immediately creating two fundraising events to help the family.

Corie Bies, the 4-H leader, said the actions are imperative, considering the Herdas are part of the family.

“The Herdas are a part of our 4-H family,” said Bies, who exchanged ideas with group president Aria Elfering.

The two came up with two fundraising drives, with the first held on June 8, when the group will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Bristol Town Hall, 19801 83rd St., Bristol.

The second is an outdoor movie held Wednesday, June 13 at Hansen Park in Bristol, where a showing of CoCo is planned from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Donations will be collected at both events.

All proceeds will go directly to the Herda family.

Additional information on both events are as follows:

Friday, June 8 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Spaghetti Dinner at the Bristol Town Hall, 19801 83rd St., Bristol

Costs:

$10 Adults

$5 Kids 4-10

Kids 3 and under are FREE

Includes: Spaghetti, Meatballs, Garlic Bread, Drink and Dessert

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1818989081740846/

Wednesday, June 13 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Outdoor Movie – CoCo at Hansen Park in Bristol

Concessions will be available for purchase: Hot Dog $3, Chips $1, Water $1, Soda $1, Popcorn $2, Hot Dog Special (Hotdog, Chips, drink, and Popcorn $5)

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/173904686643670/