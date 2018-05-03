BASEBALL: Westosha, Wilmot both beat Indian Trail

Westosha Central 8, Indian Trail 5

When Jake Morman needed a pitcher to deliver, Dylan Anderson stepped in, striking out six and walked three through 5.2 innings in Monday’s 8-5 non conference victory against visiting Indian Trail.

Anderson, who allowed four earned runs on eight hits, also contributed at the plate where he belted his first career varsity home run to finish the contest 1-for-3.

“Dylan had a gutsy performance today,” said Morman, whose team improved to 7-2 and remained 4-2 in Southern Lakes Conference play. “He’s a kid that you can always count on to give you a chance in a ballgame and he delivered for us today in a big way.”

Along with Anderson, the Falcons saw offensive contributions from Josh Leslie (2-3, 3 RBIs), Sam LeFebve (1-1, 2 RBI) and Myles Kazumura (2-3, 2 RBI).

“Sam LeFebve also had three walks and added a big two run double in the 6th to extend the lead to three,” Morman said.

With the win, the Falcons bounced back from an April 26 loss to Burlington, which split the season series with the Demons.

Wilmot 11, Indian Trail 1

Courtesy of a flawless defense, and strong performance by starting pitcher Kyle Gendron, the Wilmot Union High School baseball team drubbed visiting Indian Trail in an April 28 non-conference contest.

The Panthers, who jumped to 8-3 overall and remained 4-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference, also pounded out 13 hits and scored at least one run in all five innings.

For Gendron, meanwhile, he struck out four and walked one through four innings and Jacob Gerzel closed the game with a scoreless fifth inning.

Offensively, the Panthers received multi-hit performances from Tanner Peterson (2-4, run, 2 RBIs), Gunner Peterson (2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Justin Paasch (2-3, 2 runs), Gendron (2-2, run, 2 RBIs), Cameron Wischnowski (2-3, 2 RBIs) and Evan Henry (2-3).

“We are really starting to drive the ball as a team and open up some holes. Many of our guys had multiple hits today,” said Panthers coach Josh Pye.

Wilmot 7, Badger 0

After three straight losses, Wilmot Union High School bounced back April 26, when the Panthers shut down visiting Lake Geneva Badger 7-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference contest.

Tanner Peterson picked up the victory, tossing seven innings, where he struck out seven and walked just one hitter.

Peterson’s shutout is his third straight.

While Peterson produced a complete game, his offense gave him insurance runs, including four in the bottom of the second inning.

Cameron Wischnowski, who batted 1-2 with two runs scored, hit a two-run double in the four-run inning and later scored on fielding error.

Peterson, helping his own cause, added the fourth run on a double to score Leo Falletti, who went 2-3.

Logan Pye hit 1-3 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.