TRACK AND FIELD: Wilmot’s Serak ties school record

For Wilmot Union High School senior Sam Serak, who has scored a 5-feet-2 in the high jump on multiple occasions, reaching the school record was a matter of two inches.

On Saturday at West Allis Nathan Hale, where her Panthers squad won the 9-team meet, Serak finally reached the milestone by clearing the bar at 5-4 to tie the school record and capture the event.

The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, accounted for 721.5 points, 65.5 ahead of second place Brookfield Academy.

Serak, however, was not the only Panther to capture an event, with sophomore Kaitlyn Kovacek winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.67 seconds.

Kovacek also finished fourth in both the 100 hurdles (17.85) and 400 dash (1:05.64).

In other sprint events, sophomore Teresse Nunez finished fourth in the 100 (13.82) and fifth in the 200 (28.55).

For the 400 dash, freshman Kailyn Kiraly placed fourth (1:05.64) and junior Kayla Buchanan came in fifth (1:06.86).

The Panthers also finished third in two distance events, the 800 run where freshman Joshlyn Delargy recorded a 2.40.8 and in the 1,600, freshmen Rylee Thiel completed her race at 6:24.09.

Senior Samantha Castellano, who placed sixth in the 100 hurdles, notched fifth in the 300 (56.22), where Taylor Suterko finished fourth (55.90).

Aside from Serak in jump events, Julissa Scott placed second behind her, recording a 5-00 in the high jump. Karina Leber, a sophomore, finished fourth (4-10).

While sophomore Nyssa Zuehls took third in the pole vault (9-00), freshman Abigail Henry saw a similar outcome in the long jump, where she registered a 14-10.

Sophomore Alyssa Muzzy, who took fourth in the long jump (14-09.50), also placed fourth in the triple jump (32-01.75).

Ketterhagen sweeps boys hurdles

For the Panther boys, who placed third among 10 schools, junior Cullen Ketterhagen won both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Ketterhagen, a state qualifier as a sophomore, finished the 110 in 16.17 and in the 300, he recorded a 41.46.

Junior Alex Wank, meanwhile, placed third in the 1,600 run (4:45.34) and fifth in 800 (2:07.98).

Senior Anthony Poco, in the 200 dash, placed fourth (23.65) and also took fifth in the long jump (20-00.25).

Hale True Invite

West Allis Hale

May 5

Boys scores: 1. Marquette University 999, 2. Nathan Hale 966, 3. Wilmot 920, 4. New Berlin West 916.5, 5. Whitnall 744, 6. Brookfield Academy 706.5, 7. Greenfield 464.5, New Berlin Eisenhower 392.5, 9. Waukesha North 253, 10. Racine St. Catherine’s 229.

Local results (Top 10)

100 dash – 5. Sincere Montez 12.02, 8. Robert Brent 12.06.

200 dash – 4. Anthony Poco 23.65, 10. Robert Brent 24.34.

400 dash – 10. Luke Shurtleff 55.53.

800 run – 5. Alex Wank 2:07.98, 10. Shawn Davis 2:14.69.

1,600 run – 3. Alex Wank 4:45.34, 5. Shawn Davis 4:51.56.

3,200 run – 9. Blake Zager 11:51.57.

110 hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen 16.17, 5. Josh Moldenhauer 17.13.

300 hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen 41.46, 4. Shawn Cummins Jr, 45.13.

800 relay – 5. Wilmot 1:34.72

1,600 relay – 3. Wilmot 3:40.00

3,200 relay – 3. Wilmot 9:07.15

Discus – 4. Jimmy Weber 119-00, 8. Noah Coleman 106-05.

High jump – 7. Matt McCormick 5-06, 8. Michael Sandman 5-06.

Long jump – 5. Anthony Poco 20-00.25, 10. Sincere Montez 19-00.50.

Girls scores: 1. Wilmot 721.5, 2. Brookfield Academy 656, 3. Nathan Hale 616.5, 4. Greenfield 610.5, 5. New Berlin West 603, 6. Whitnall 553, 7. New Berlin Eisenhower 459.5, 8. Waukesha North 207, 9. Racine St. Catherine’s 152.

Local results (Top 10)

100 dash – 5. Teresse Nunez 13.82, 9. Caylee Pearson 14.14.

200 dash – 4. Teresse Nunez 28.55, 7. Caylee Pearson 28.92.

400 dash – 4. Kailyn Kiraly 1:05.64, 5. Kayla Buchanan 1:06.86, 7. Miranda Kendall 1:07.85.

800 run – 3. Joshlyn Delargy 2:40.08.

1,600 run – 3. Rylee Thiel 6:24.09, 8. Isabelle Stypla 6:48.71.

100 hurdles – 4. Kaitlyn Kovacek 17.85, 6. Samantha Castellano 19.15, 8. Taylor Suterko 19.46.

300 hurdles – 1. Kaitlyn Kovacek 50.67, 4. Taylor Suterko 55.90, 5. Samantha Castellano 56.22.

1,600 relay – 3. Wilmot 4:23.85.

3,200 relay – 1. Wilmot 10:49.29.

High jump – 1. Samantha Serak 5-04, 2. Julissa Scott 5-00, 4. Karina Leber 4-10.

Pole vault – 3. Nyssa Zuehls 9-00.

Long jump – 3. Abigail Henry 14-10, 4. Alyssa Muzzy 14-09.50.

Triple jump – 4. Alyssa Muzzy 32-01.75, 7. Taylor Suterko 31-07.75.