BOYS TENNIS: Central boys tennis nearly sweeps Panthers

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With rainy weather forecasted, the Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high school tennis teams avoided postponement in its showdown May 3, moving the match up 45 minutes.

In spite of the gloomy skies, the Falcons continued to cheer on their teammates, which helped in its 6-1 defeat against visiting Wilmot.

“Our guys are learning to play at a higher energy level, there is a lot more cheering on the court, and support,” said Falcons coach Paul Brings.

The energy started in singles play, where the Falcons won 4-0, winning two matches in straight set shutouts.

Sophomore Cooper Ferruzzi, at No. 1 singles, edged senior Hunter Hess on a score of a 6-0, 6-0.

Ferruzzi, a sectional qualifier as a freshman in the top singles spot, improved to 7-1.

According to Brings, who credited Ferruzzi’s work ethic, the sophomore has shown more ball control on the court.

“He has learned to control the ball, and he just works hard, he has been preparing for this all year,” he said.

Ferruzzi, meanwhile, said he entered the season with more confidence.

“I have had more confidence in my strokes and my serve has really come along,” he said. “I am now fearless with hitting the ball deeper in the court.”

Along with Ferruzzi, the other straight set winner by shutout came from senior Alexander Dawson, who won against freshman Alex Bennett.

Juniors Hasan Khalil, at No. 2 singles, and No. 3 competitor Levi Hardesty were the other two winners.

Wilmot’s Krawczyk/Labicki avoid sweep

In doubles competition, Ben Labicki and Matt Krawczyk notched the Panthers’ lone win at No. 2, defeating seniors Connor Muff and Jason Olson.

Panthers coach Lisa Obertin, noting her No. 2 doubles team won its third straight match, said the duo showed poise.

“They looked really good out there, they went right through their match with no problems today,” she said.

Wilmot’s Isaac Bruley and Tallon Cole, playing at No. 3 doubles, won their first set 6-4 against sophomore Garrett Reynolds and junior Mason Yee.

The Falcons duo, however, bounced back to win 6-3, 6-3 to win the match 2-1.

In No. 1 doubles, the Falcons senior duo of Trevor Millhouse and Colin Mast defeated Panthers seniors Alex Tenhagen and Nolan Souders, 6-1, 6-4.

“Today was just one of our off days, we are a lot better than this,” said Tenhagen.

Westosha Central 6, Wilmot 1

Singles: No 1 – Cooper Ferruzzi, WC def Hunter Hess, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 – Hasan Khalil, WC def Ethan Dahlen, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 – Levi Hardesty, WC def Christian Obertin, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 – Alexander Dawson, WC def Alex Bennett, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 – Trevor Millhouse/Colin Mast, WC def Alex Tenhagen/Nolan Souders, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 – Ben Labicki/Matt Krawczyk, WIL def Connor Muff/Jason Olson, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 – Garrett Reynolds/Mason Yee, WC def Isaac Bruley/Tallon Cole, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.