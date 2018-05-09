When a fire damaged a multi generation farm last week, the community immediately stepped in to help, organizing fundraisers and pitching in at the Town of Wheatland property.

Owner Ben Herda, of Sunnyview Dairy Farm, feels blessed and overwhelmed by the support and looks to pick up the pieces.

Along with coverage of the family-owned farm, readers will see other stories in this week’s Twin Lakes Report, which will reach subscribers mailboxes and newsstands by Friday.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.

In other news, the Twin Lakes Report will have the following items:

HOMICIDE SUSPECT: A man accused of killing two brothers outside a Twin Lakes bar last year made a judicial pre-trial appearance on May 3.

SEX OFFENDERS: The Village of Twin Lakes discussed potential revisions to the municipal sex offender ordinance at a Committee of the Whole meeting.

MOSQUITOES: Twin Lakes will consider a mosquito abatement program.

For sports, one Wilmot student-athlete had a school and career milestone at a track meet. There are stories on boys tennis and boys golf.