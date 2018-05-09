Former Falcon Reeves sets school triple jump record for Grand Valley State

Former Westosha Central athlete Alex Reeves, the owner of the high school’s triple jump record, added her name to the books for Division 2 Grand Valley State University in the event on Friday.

Reeves, a two-time sectional qualifier and Southern Lakes Conference champion for the Falcons, set the record with a leap of 11.77 meters during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference championships.

Reeves, who finished second at the meet, eclipsed the previous high of 11.72 established by Michaela Lewis in 2014.

The former Falcon, who won the SLC triple jump title in 2016, advanced to WIAA Division 1 sectionals during her junior and senior seasons.

She set the Falcons school record as a junior with a score of 35-9.5.