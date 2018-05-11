LABORIOUS LOVE

Sandra Alcegaire, a member of NorthBridge Church, loads up wheelbarrow with mulch during her church’s annual ShareFest event held at Pedersen Park in Antioch on Saturday, May 5. Alcegaire, of Antioch, was among more than 150 volunteers from NorthBridge Church who pitched in during the church’s annual ShareFest campaign. Volunteers also removed trees and overgrown brush, applied a new coat of mulch along the 1/4 mile walking path, painted picnic tables, power washed the pavilion. They also replaced worn out components of the playground, where mulch was applied. The sign along Route 173 was replaced with “Pedersen Park on Lake Tranquility.” The project was held in partnership with the Village of Antioch, and the municipality’s Park and Recreation Department (Jason Arndt/Hi-Liter)

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

