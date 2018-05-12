TRIPLE ATHLETE: Leber finds a balance

The Report plans to profile student-athletes who have participated in three sports, and will post their thoughts on why they chose to play more than one sport, and what they enjoy the most about academics at their respective school.

More profiles will be forthcoming, and will post them as they become available.

Name: Karina Leber

School: Wilmot Union High School

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport and proudest moment (and why) – Volleyball.

I have been on varsity since freshman year and beating Waterford my first year was my proudest moment. No one expected us to win, but we shut down their biggest hitter, fought hard, and beat them on their home turf.

Winter Sport and proudest moment (and why) – Basketball.

This year was my first year on Varsity, and it really exposed me to the fast level of play. It was Coach (Jerod) Boyd’s first year as Varsity Head Coach at Wilmot, and he pushed me to become a better player. My proudest moment was playing at Milton this past season. They beat us my freshman year at sectionals, and we took them on at regionals this year. The energy in the gym was amazing, and I was proud to be out there on the court, helping contribute to our lead in the first half. I will always remember how happy my teammates and coaches were during that game. Unfortunately, we didn’t win that game, but it is still very memorable to me.

Spring Sport and proudest moment (and why) – Track (High Jump).

I just started track this year, and I didn’t expect to be very good at it. I surprised myself at our first meet, when I jumped 5-feet, after only practicing for two weeks. Our school record is 5-feet-4, and my goal for the end of the season is to beat that record.



Sport I find the most success in (and why): I find most of my success in Volleyball. I have been playing club volleyball at Wisconsin Juniors since I was 13. My first year there, our team had a huge success at Nationals in Orlando, where we took fifth place. I fell in love with the sport, and attended USAVolleyball and College camps throughout the summers. All that hard work and many three hour practices helped me to earn a scholarship, to play D1 Volleyball at Colorado State University.

Why I play three sports: I like to excel and find ways to improve in anything that I do. When I initially started track, I figured all that jumping at practice would help increase my vertical in Volleyball, which it did. (I touch 10’3 now) I enjoy competition, and even though track isn’t my main sport, I am very focused on the school record. I have been playing basketball since third grade, and have made so many friends throughout the years. Playing with each other for so long has helped us to be able to work better together now, at such a high level. With Boyd as our coach next season, I don’t think that anyone will be able to stop us.



Favorite part of playing three sports: Being involved in sports helps me to keep on track with my school work. I have developed great time management skills, which I think will also help me in College.



Most challenging sport to play (and why): Basketball is the most challenging for me. It’s a lot of running, thinking about plays, and with being a contact sport, there is always risk for injury.

Proudest academic achievement (and why): I have been taking Project Lead the Way courses throughout high school. My first year class was Principles of Biomedical Sciences. At the end of the year, we take a nationwide test, which shows you where you are compared to every other student taking the same class. I achieved the highest possible score, which puts me in a group with the top students in the nation.

The school subject I am most enthusiastic about (and why): I am most enthusiastic about Science. I love learning about how the human body works, and how injury or disease affects it. At Colorado State, I plan to major in Health and Exercise Sciences. I want to work in the medical field one day.

Activities outside of sports and school: I have been playing the Flute and Piccolo for 8 years, and I have placed first at State for two years in a row. I also like hanging out with my friends, and traveling.