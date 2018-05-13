Alzheimer’s, memory loss program discontinued

KAFASI closes Daybreak in Twin Lakes

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Operating at a deficit for several years and with dwindling participation numbers, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. closed a program for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia in the Village of Twin Lakes.

The closure of Daybreak, previously housed inside St. John’s Catholic Church on Lake Street, became effective on April 20.

Senior Services Director Melissa Meier of KAFASI said ceasing operations was not an easy decision.

“After much thought and consideration, we have made the tough decision to close the Daybreak Twin Lakes program,” Meier wrote in a March 20 letter addressed to family members. “For several years, Daybreak Twin Lakes has been operating at a financial deficit.”

Instead of closing, KAFASI said the organization wanted to keep the doors open, saying that the program offers enrichment to volunteers and participants of the adult day care program.

The program held on weekdays offered activities that promoted social engagement and health services for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory loss.

In-house lunches and snacks also were included in program services.

“We understand what a tremendous value Daybreak Twin Lakes provides to you and the close relationships you have built and have not taken this decision lightly,” Meier stated.

Without a program in western Kenosha Count’, participants who are looking for services were referred to Daybreak in the City of Kenosha, which is held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave.

KAFASI also enclosed a list of similar programs in neighboring Racine and Lake (Ill.) counties.

For families looking for alternatives, they were asked to contact Kenosha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.

“The ADRC is a free, unbiased, “one-stop shop” resource that provides objective, reliable information and guidance on a wide variety of topics,” the letter stated.

While KAFASI had a financial deficit, Meier extended gratitude to volunteers who sought to enrich the lives of residents and the families.

“Thank you families for the privilege of caring for your loved ones; thank you volunteers for the countless hours you have served, pouring light into the lives of others; and thank you partners for believing in the program and for your support,” the letter stated.

ADULT DAY PROGRAMS

Kenosha County

Daybreak Kenosha, 262-657-8089; http://www.kafasi.org/daybreak.html

Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave.; Kenosha

Silver Star, part of Parkside Manor, 262-671-3742

6300 67th St., Kenosha; Operates 9 – 4:30

Four Seasons Adult Day Center, 262-455-8733

1326 35th St., Kenosha

Racine County

Our Harmony Club LLC, 262-880-5301; http://www.ourharmonyclub.org/

A social day program held at different community sites throughout Racine County, including Burlington. Provides a safe, environment for up to 6 hours – 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call for locations and more information.