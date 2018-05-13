COUNTY TRACK MEET: Zuehls captures Wilmot girls pole vault record, Ketterhagen picks up three boys titles

Panther girls see high jump sweep

While Nyssa Zuehls notched a Wilmot Union High School girls pole vault record, which helped her Panthers to a fourth place finish, boys hurdler Cullen Ketterhagen garnered two individual titles and a relay title at the May 8 Kenosha County meet hosted by Bradford.

Host Bradford won the boys team title with 194 points, 82 ahead of the Panthers, who placed third at 112.

For girls, Indian Trail captured the meet, compiling 165 points, 28 points better than second place Tremper.

The Panther girls, meanwhile, took fourth at 76.5 points.

Ketterhagen leads Panther boys

Ketterhagen, who finished first in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, also contributed to the winning 800 relay team consisting of Robert Brent, Shawn Cummins Jr. and Austin Norton.

In the 300 hurdles, Ketterhagen (42.17) outpaced second place Jordan Sweet of Indian Trail (43.58) by more than a second.

For his relay team, however, the Panthers (1:34.88) crossed the finish line nearly two seconds ahead of Indian Trail (1:36.08).

Ketterhagen’s relay teammmate Cummins Jr helped the 1,600 relay team, which included Anthony Poco, Sincere Montez and William Brown, take second.

Individually, Poco placed third in the 100 dash, fourth in the 400 and third in the high jump.

For Brown, he was also part of the second place 3,200 relay team consisting of Alex Wank, Shawn Davis and Leif Triller.

Simon Streid, in the pole vault, placed second after he cleared the bar at 10-feet.

Zuehls collects school record

Zuehls, who eclipsed the Panthers school record with a score of 10-feet, had company in the pole vault, where teammate Jessica Zeitler finished second at 8-06.

In the high jump, the Panthers completed a sweep of the top three spots, starting with county champion Samantha Serak (5-00) followed by teammates Julissa Scott (5-00) and Karina Leber (4-10).

In other individual events, Kaitlyn Kovacek finished second in the 100 hurdles (18.20) and sixth in the 300 (52.37).

For relay teams, Tara Nopenz and Gretta Cieslak played a role in two top three finishes, with the first on the 3,200 squad (10:50.01) and the second in 1,600 relay (4:18.90).

Joining Nopenz and Cieslak on the 3,200 team were Katie Strother and Kailyn Kiraly. The 1,600 team, which placed second, included Teresse Nunez and Caylee Pearson.

Kenosha County Invite 2018

5/8/2018

Kenosha Bradford High School

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Bradford 194, 2. Indian Trail 162, 3. Wilmot Union 112, 4. Tremper 70, 5. Shoreland Lutheran 57, 6. St. Joseph 51, 7. Westosha Central 35, 8 Christian Life 18.

3,200 Meter Relay – 1. Bradford 8:29.39, 2. Wilmot Union (Alex Wank, Shawn Davis, William Brown, Leif Triller) 8:33.03, 3. Tremper 8:44.76, 4. St. Joseph 8:44.84, 5. Indian Trail 8:57.80, 6. Westosha Central (Brandon Horton, Frank Quinones, Matthew Pham, Colton Greenhill) 9:04.57.

110 Hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 16.08; 2. Marquon Williams, KB, 16.48; 3. Michael Craft, ITA, 16.56; 6. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 17.57.

100 Dash – 1. Jaylen Grant, ITA, 11.49; 2. Zauhnteen Jackson, KB, 11.65; 3. Anthony Poco, WIL, 11.80; 4. Robert Brent, WIL, 11.97.

1,600 Run – 1. Ansel Fellman, KB, 4:29.39; 2. Trey Meier, ITA, 4:38.81; 3. Kolin Meyer, KB, 4:41.34; 6. Colton Greenhill, WC, 4:59.81.

800 Relay – 1. Wilmot Union (Cullen Ketterhagen, Robert Brent, Austin Norton, Shawn Cummins Jr) 1:34.88, 2. Indian Trail 1:36.08, 3. Tremper 1:36.42, 6. Westosha Central (Carson Meredith, Tyme Eppers, Nick Bakutis, Sam Hardesty) 1:41.64.

400 Dash – 1. Ethan King, KB, 50.23; 2. Ethan Krueger, ITA, 51.13; 3. Anton Baines, KT, 51.21; 7. Adam Simmons, WC, 55.22.

400 Relay – 1. Indian Trail 46.29, 2. Bradford 47.62, 3. Tremper 48.17, 4. Westosha Central (Nick Bakutis, Tyme Eppers, Andrew Walsh, Niko Lemke) 48.74.

300 Hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 42.17; 2. Jordan Sweet, ITA, 43.58; 3. Luke Hupp, KT, 43.71; 6. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 46.44.

800 Run – 1 Ansel Fellman, KB, 2:02.84; 2. Joe Mitka, ITA, 2:05.41; 3. Trey Meier, ITA, 2:07.08; 4. Alex Wank, WIL, 2:07.12.

200 Dash – 1. Ethan King, KB, 22.74; 2. Ethan Krueger, ITA, 23.00; 3. Jaylen Grant, ITA, 23.23; 4. Anthony Poco, WIL, 23.26; 6. Robert Brent, WIL, 24.20.

1,600 Relay – 1. Tremper 3:34.74, 2. Wilmot Union (Anthony Poco, Sincere Montez, William Brown, Shawn Cummins Jr) 3:35.47, 3. Indian Trail 3:40.81.

High Jump – 1. Luke Hupp, KT, 6-02.00; 2. T.J. Bradford, ITA, 6-00.00; 3. Caleb McIlhany, KCL, 5-08.00; 7. Michael Sandman, WIL, J5-04.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Joshua Engberg, WC, 12-00.00; 2. Simon Stried, WIL, 10-00.00; 3. Derek Borchardt, SL, 9-00.00; 4. Gabe Handorf, WIL, J9-00.00; 5. Danny Gulliford, WC, 8-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Justin Campbell, KB, 20-00.75; 2. Ricardo Christian, KB, 19-09.25; 3. Anthony Poco, WIL, 19-06.50; 4. Cullen Koller, WIL, 18-10.00; 6. Kevin Brenner, WIL, 17-11.50; 7. Joshua Engberg, WC, 17-10.50.

Triple Jump – 1. Justin Campbell, KB, 41-10.50; 2. T.J. Bradford, ITA, 40-10.50; 3. Ricardo Christian, KB, 40-07.50; 8. Adam Simmons, WC, 37-04.00.

Discus – 1. Andrew Lyons, KB, 147-06; 2. Najee Mitchell, KB, 134-01; 3. Matt Ausse, KSJ, 128-03; 5. Jacob Brockway, WIL, 114-06; 6. Fredrick Zuehls, WIL, 114-05; 7. Adam Simmons, WC, 112-02.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Indian Trail 165, 2. Tremper 137, 3. Bradford 93, 4. Wilmot Union 76.5, 5. Westosha Central 75, 6. Shoreland Lutheran 68.5, 7. St. Joseph 68, 8. Christian Life 10.

3,200 Relay – 1. Indian Trail 10:19.17, 2. Westosha Central (Heaven Anderson, Claire Koeppel, Courtnee Bader, Meghan Capra) 10:25.77, 3. Wilmot (Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak, Katie Stother, Kailin Kiraly) 10:50.01.

100 Hurdles – 1. Madelyne Rossmann, KB, 16.43; 2. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 18.20; 3. Rebekah Salfer, SL, 18.29.

100 Dash – 1. Madeline Troy, KT, 12.71; 2. Simone Carmickle, ITA, 13.12; 3. Angelina Innamorato, SL, 13.43; 8. Jessa Sheen, WC, 14.15.

1,600 Run – 1. Madison Taylor, ITA, 5:18.62; 2. Riley Hansen, KT, 5:36.35; 3. Kerigann Ballard. ITA, 5:43.09; 6. Claire Koeppel, WC, 5:55.27; 8. Rylee Thiel, WIL, 6:28.55.

800 Relay – 1. Tremper 1:51.66, 2. Westosha Central (Jenna Leslie, Twila Dovas, Jenna Sheen, Jaden McKenna) 1:54.25, 3. Bradford 1:55.33.

400 Dash – 1. Claire Swartz, KB, 1:01.70; 2. Icy Perry, KB, 1:02.51; 3. Mahdiyyah Bayan, KB, 1:03.06; 6. Jaden Morris, WC, 1:04.48.

400 Relay – 1. Indian Trail 50.33, 2. Tremper 50.36, 3. Westosha Central (Jaden McKenna, Jade Fluger, Jenna Leslie, Twila Dovas) 54.03, 4. Bradford 54.93, 5. Wilmot Union (Kayla Buchanan, Veda Gross, Teresse Nunez, Caylee Pearson) 55.19.

300 Hurdles – 1. Madelyne Rossmann, KB, 47.39; 2. Ashlee Miller, KB, 48.92; 3. Rebekah Salfer, SL, 50.81; 6. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 52.37.

800 Run – 1. Madison Taylor, ITA, 2:22.90; 2. Riley Hansen, KT, 2:23.26; 3. Heaven Anderson, WC, 2:28.94.

200 Dash – 1. Madeline Troy, KT, 26.52; 2. Simone Carmickle, ITA, 26.90; 3. Isabella Allen, KT, 27.30; 7. Jaden McKenna, WC, 28.12.

1,600 Relay – 1. Bradford 4:12.64, 2. Wilmot Union (Caylee Pearson, Teresse Nunez, Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak) 4:18.90, 3. Tremper 4:27.35, 5. Westosha Central (Lauren Lamey, Twila Dovas, Jaden Morris, Grace Henke) 4:29.01.

High Jump – 1. Samantha Serak, WIL, 5-00.00; 2. Julissa Scott, WIL, J5-00.00; 3. Karina Leber, WIL, 4-10.00 5.5; 3. Janna Hollingsworth, ITA, 4-10.00 5.5.

Pole Vault – 1. Nyssa Zuehls, WIL, 10-00.00; 2. Jessica Zeitler, WIL, 8-06.00; 3. Lauren Lamey, WC, 7-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Alicia Jones, ITA, 18-00.00; 2. Madeline Troy, KT, 17-08.25; 3. Miracle Varnell, KT, 16-08.75; 6. Jaden McKenna, WC, 15-09.00; 8. Jenna Leslie, WC, 14-07.50.

Triple Jump – 1. Alicia Jones, ITA, 36-11.00; 2. Miracle Varnell, KT, 33-10.50; 3. Janna Hollingsworth, ITA, 33-05.00; 4. Taylor Suterko, WIL, 31-00.00.

Shot Put – 1. Mary Furreness, KSJ, 34-04.50; 2. Carli Uher, SL, 29-00.00; 3. Alexis Mattox, KSJ, 28-11.00; 5. Novalee Clark, WC, 27-11.00; 6. Shyann Dumelle, WC, 27-09.50.

Discus – 1. Alexis Mattox, KSJ, 98-07; 2. Novalee Clark, WC, 93-03; 3. Stich Ashley, KT, 92-01; 4. Claire Lawrence, WC, 89-03; 5. Jessa Sheen, WC, 88-10.