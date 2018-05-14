COUNTY TRACK MEET: Central girls put in collective effort, Engberg wins boys pole vault

For the Westosha Central High School girls track and field team, the fifth place finish took a collective effort at the May 8 Kenosha County meet hosted by Kenosha Bradford, where the Falcons had two relay teams and a thrower place second.

Meanwhile, for the boys, senior state qualifier Josh Engberg led Westosha Central, capturing a pole vault title (12-00) to help his team place seventh.

Indian Trail, which garnered 165 points, won the girls meet with Tremper placing second at 137.

Host Bradford finished third, collecting 93 points, 16.5 points ahead of fourth place Wilmot and 18 ahead of Westosha Central.

Heaven Anderson, who finished third in the 800-meter run (2:28.94), also contributed to the second place 3,200-meter relay team (10:25.77) consisting of Claire Koeppel, Courtnee Bader and anchor Meghan Capra.

The other second place relay team, the 800 relay (1:54.25) was anchored by Jaden McKenna, whose teammates were Jenna Leslie, Twila Dovas and Jenna Sheen.

McKenna, meanwhile, collected individual honors in the 200 dash (7th, 28.12), long jump (6th, 15-09.00) and helped the 400 relay team finish third (54.03).

Joining McKenna were Jade Fluger, Leslie and Dovas

In throwing events, Novalee Clark placed second in the discus (93-03), where Claire Lawrence took fourth (89-03), and fifth for the shot put (27-11.00).

Other contributors were Jaden Morris, sixth in the 400, and fifth as a member the 1,600 relay team (4:29.01) which included Lauren Lamey, Dovas and Grace Henke.

Lamey also placed third in the pole vault (7-06.00).

Koeppel, in addition to second place on a relay team, took sixth in the 1,600 run.

Engberg leads the boys

Along with pole vault champion Engberg, the Falcons collected a fourth place finish in the 400 relay (48.74), which consisted of Nick Bakutis, Tyme Eppers, Andrew Walsh and Niko Lemke.

Bakutis and Eppers, joined by Carson Meredith and Sam Hardesty, placed sixth in the 800 relay event (1:41.64).

Colton Greenhill, who placed sixth in the 1,600 run, anchored the sixth place 3,200 meter relay team (9:04.57). His squad included Brandon Horton, Frank Quinones and Matthew Pham.

Another contributor was Danny Gulliford in pole vault where he scored an 8-06.

Kenosha County Invite 2018

5/8/2018

Kenosha Bradford High School

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Bradford 194, 2. Indian Trail 162, 3. Wilmot Union 112, 4. Tremper 70, 5. Shoreland Lutheran 57, 6. St. Joseph 51, 7. Westosha Central 35, 8 Christian Life 18.

3,200 Meter Relay – 1. Bradford 8:29.39, 2. Wilmot Union (Alex Wank, Shawn Davis, William Brown, Leif Triller) 8:33.03, 3. Tremper 8:44.76, 4. St. Joseph 8:44.84, 5. Indian Trail 8:57.80, 6. Westosha Central (Brandon Horton, Frank Quinones, Matthew Pham, Colton Greenhill) 9:04.57.

110 Hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 16.08; 2. Marquon Williams, KB, 16.48; 3. Michael Craft, ITA, 16.56; 6. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 17.57.

100 Dash – 1. Jaylen Grant, ITA, 11.49; 2. Zauhnteen Jackson, KB, 11.65; 3. Anthony Poco, WIL, 11.80; 4. Robert Brent, WIL, 11.97.

1,600 Run – 1. Ansel Fellman, KB, 4:29.39; 2. Trey Meier, ITA, 4:38.81; 3. Kolin Meyer, KB, 4:41.34; 6. Colton Greenhill, WC, 4:59.81.

800 Relay – 1. Wilmot Union (Cullen Ketterhagen, Robert Brent, Austin Norton, Shawn Cummins Jr) 1:34.88, 2. Indian Trail 1:36.08, 3. Tremper 1:36.42, 6. Westosha Central (Carson Meredith, Tyme Eppers, Nick Bakutis, Sam Hardesty) 1:41.64.

400 Dash – 1. Ethan King, KB, 50.23; 2. Ethan Krueger, ITA, 51.13; 3. Anton Baines, KT, 51.21; 7. Adam Simmons, WC, 55.22.

400 Relay – 1. Indian Trail 46.29, 2. Bradford 47.62, 3. Tremper 48.17, 4. Westosha Central (Nick Bakutis, Tyme Eppers, Andrew Walsh, Niko Lemke) 48.74.

300 Hurdles – 1. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 42.17; 2. Jordan Sweet, ITA, 43.58; 3. Luke Hupp, KT, 43.71; 6. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 46.44.

800 Run – 1 Ansel Fellman, KB, 2:02.84; 2. Joe Mitka, ITA, 2:05.41; 3. Trey Meier, ITA, 2:07.08; 4. Alex Wank, WIL, 2:07.12.

200 Dash – 1. Ethan King, KB, 22.74; 2. Ethan Krueger, ITA, 23.00; 3. Jaylen Grant, ITA, 23.23; 4. Anthony Poco, WIL, 23.26; 6. Robert Brent, WIL, 24.20.

1,600 Relay – 1. Tremper 3:34.74, 2. Wilmot Union (Anthony Poco, Sincere Montez, William Brown, Shawn Cummins Jr) 3:35.47, 3. Indian Trail 3:40.81.

High Jump – 1. Luke Hupp, KT, 6-02.00; 2. T.J. Bradford, ITA, 6-00.00; 3. Caleb McIlhany, KCL, 5-08.00; 7. Michael Sandman, WIL, J5-04.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Joshua Engberg, WC, 12-00.00; 2. Simon Stried, WIL, 10-00.00; 3. Derek Borchardt, SL, 9-00.00; 4. Gabe Handorf, WIL, J9-00.00; 5. Danny Gulliford, WC, 8-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Justin Campbell, KB, 20-00.75; 2. Ricardo Christian, KB, 19-09.25; 3. Anthony Poco, WIL, 19-06.50; 4. Cullen Koller, WIL, 18-10.00; 6. Kevin Brenner, WIL, 17-11.50; 7. Joshua Engberg, WC, 17-10.50.

Triple Jump – 1. Justin Campbell, KB, 41-10.50; 2. T.J. Bradford, ITA, 40-10.50; 3. Ricardo Christian, KB, 40-07.50; 8. Adam Simmons, WC, 37-04.00.

Discus – 1. Andrew Lyons, KB, 147-06; 2. Najee Mitchell, KB, 134-01; 3. Matt Ausse, KSJ, 128-03; 5. Jacob Brockway, WIL, 114-06; 6. Fredrick Zuehls, WIL, 114-05; 7. Adam Simmons, WC, 112-02.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Indian Trail 165, 2. Tremper 137, 3. Bradford 93, 4. Wilmot Union 76.5, 5. Westosha Central 75, 6. Shoreland Lutheran 68.5, 7. St. Joseph 68, 8. Christian Life 10.

3,200 Relay – 1. Indian Trail 10:19.17, 2. Westosha Central (Heaven Anderson, Claire Koeppel, Courtnee Bader, Meghan Capra) 10:25.77, 3. Wilmot (Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak, Katie Stother, Kailin Kiraly) 10:50.01.

100 Hurdles – 1. Madelyne Rossmann, KB, 16.43; 2. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 18.20; 3. Rebekah Salfer, SL, 18.29.

100 Dash – 1. Madeline Troy, KT, 12.71; 2. Simone Carmickle, ITA, 13.12; 3. Angelina Innamorato, SL, 13.43; 8. Jessa Sheen, WC, 14.15.

1,600 Run – 1. Madison Taylor, ITA, 5:18.62; 2. Riley Hansen, KT, 5:36.35; 3. Kerigann Ballard. ITA, 5:43.09; 6. Claire Koeppel, WC, 5:55.27; 8. Rylee Thiel, WIL, 6:28.55.

800 Relay – 1. Tremper 1:51.66, 2. Westosha Central (Jenna Leslie, Twila Dovas, Jenna Sheen, Jaden McKenna) 1:54.25, 3. Bradford 1:55.33.

400 Dash – 1. Claire Swartz, KB, 1:01.70; 2. Icy Perry, KB, 1:02.51; 3. Mahdiyyah Bayan, KB, 1:03.06; 6. Jaden Morris, WC, 1:04.48.

400 Relay – 1. Indian Trail 50.33, 2. Tremper 50.36, 3. Westosha Central (Jaden McKenna, Jade Fluger, Jenna Leslie, Twila Dovas) 54.03, 4. Bradford 54.93, 5. Wilmot Union (Kayla Buchanan, Veda Gross, Teresse Nunez, Caylee Pearson) 55.19.

300 Hurdles – 1. Madelyne Rossmann, KB, 47.39; 2. Ashlee Miller, KB, 48.92; 3. Rebekah Salfer, SL, 50.81; 6. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 52.37.

800 Run – 1. Madison Taylor, ITA, 2:22.90; 2. Riley Hansen, KT, 2:23.26; 3. Heaven Anderson, WC, 2:28.94.

200 Dash – 1. Madeline Troy, KT, 26.52; 2. Simone Carmickle, ITA, 26.90; 3. Isabella Allen, KT, 27.30; 7. Jaden McKenna, WC, 28.12.

1,600 Relay – 1. Bradford 4:12.64, 2. Wilmot Union (Caylee Pearson, Teresse Nunez, Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak) 4:18.90, 3. Tremper 4:27.35, 5. Westosha Central (Lauren Lamey, Twila Dovas, Jaden Morris, Grace Henke) 4:29.01.

High Jump – 1. Samantha Serak, WIL, 5-00.00; 2. Julissa Scott, WIL, J5-00.00; 3. Karina Leber, WIL, 4-10.00 5.5; 3. Janna Hollingsworth, ITA, 4-10.00 5.5.

Pole Vault – 1. Nyssa Zuehls, WIL, 10-00.00; 2. Jessica Zeitler, WIL, 8-06.00; 3. Lauren Lamey, WC, 7-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Alicia Jones, ITA, 18-00.00; 2. Madeline Troy, KT, 17-08.25; 3. Miracle Varnell, KT, 16-08.75; 6. Jaden McKenna, WC, 15-09.00; 8. Jenna Leslie, WC, 14-07.50.

Triple Jump – 1. Alicia Jones, ITA, 36-11.00; 2. Miracle Varnell, KT, 33-10.50; 3. Janna Hollingsworth, ITA, 33-05.00; 4. Taylor Suterko, WIL, 31-00.00.

Shot Put – 1. Mary Furreness, KSJ, 34-04.50; 2. Carli Uher, SL, 29-00.00; 3. Alexis Mattox, KSJ, 28-11.00; 5. Novalee Clark, WC, 27-11.00; 6. Shyann Dumelle, WC, 27-09.50.

Discus – 1. Alexis Mattox, KSJ, 98-07; 2. Novalee Clark, WC, 93-03; 3. Stich Ashley, KT, 92-01; 4. Claire Lawrence, WC, 89-03; 5. Jessa Sheen, WC, 88-10.