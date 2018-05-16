TRIPLE ATHLETE: Central’s Greco touts work ethic

The Report plans to profile student-athletes who have participated in three sports, and will post their thoughts on why they chose to play more than one sport, and what they enjoy the most about academics at their respective school.

More profiles will be forthcoming, and will post them as they become available.

Name: Samy Greco

School: Westosha Central High School

Year: Junior

Fall Sport and proudest moment (and why) – Football.

My proudest moment was winning the coaches award this year, because I was recognized by my coaches for my hard work.

Winter Sport and proudest moment (and why) – Basketball.

The proudest moment was going to state because hard work and dedication paid off.

Spring Sport – Baseball.

Sport I find the most success in (and why): Football because hard work and persistence is starting to pay off.

Why I play three sports: I’ve always played three sports since I was six. It’s just what you do.

Favorite part of playing three sports: Playing the game with and against my friends.

Most challenging sport to play (and why): Any given sport on any given day can be a challenge because you never know if you will have a good or so-so game.

Proudest academic achievement (and why): Consistently making the high honor roll because it makes my mom happy.

The school subject I am most enthusiastic about (and why): Spanish, because I love learning and speaking the language.

Activities outside of sports and school: Hunting and fishing.