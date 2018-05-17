SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wilmot splits twinbill with Waterford; Falcons finish 2-1 in Chippewa Falls

Wilmot 11, Waterford 1

After dropping a 4-2 decision in the first game of a May 10 doubleheader at Waterford, Wilmot Union High School bounced back in the second game, where the Panthers pounded out 19 hits to defeat the Wolverines 11-1.

Montana Platts, an infielder, belted her first home run of the season and batted 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Leading the Panthers in hits were Madi Zerr (4 for 5, double, three runs, RBI) and Anna Wischnowski (4 for 5, three RBIs).

Wischnowski, in the pitcher’s circle, walked one, struck out four and allowed an earned run on eight hits to pick up the win.

The Panthers also received contributions from Haley Lamberson (2 for 3, run), Anna Devall (2 for 5, two runs, RBI) and Ashley Beasley (3 for 4, double, two runs).

Wilmot (13-2, 10-2 Southern Lakes Conference) posted six of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Waterford dropped to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in the SLC.

Waterford 4, Wilmot 2

In the opening game of the doubleheader at Waterford, the Panthers held a 2-1 edge after four innings, but saw the contest come into a 2-2 deadlock after the Wolverines posted a run in the sixth inning.

The Panthers, who allowed two runs in the top of the ninth inning, lost after they could not respond in the bottom half of the inning.

For Wilmot, which entered play tied for first in the SLC, the loss comes in spite of Zerr’s 13 strikeout performance.

Through nine innings, Zerr walked three and allowed four earned runs on nine hits.

Zerr, looking to help her own cause at the plate, batted 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Lamberson went 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Other contributors were Wischnowski (2 for 4, run) and Hayli Richards (1 for 3, RBI).

Central defeats state champion Ghosts

Westosha Central finished 2-1 to place third in last weekend’s Chippewa Falls Invitational.

The Falcons, coming off a May 10 Southern Lakes Conference split with Delavan-Darien, improved to 14-7 and remained 7-4 in conference after the tournament.

Westosha Central 10, Kaukauna 0

For the second time of the season, Westosha Central defeated WIAA Division 1 defending champion Kaukauna, shutting down the Ghosts 10-0.

Ellie Christeson walked one, struck out three and allowed two hits through six innings to pick up the win for Westosha Central.

Offensively, Becca Edwards batted 3 for 4, including a home run, with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Andrea Edquist, meanwhile, collected two doubles, drove in three runs with two runs to finish 2 for 3.

The Falcons received additional contributions from Olivia Kazumura (2 for 3, double, two RBIs) and Rylee Johnson (2 for 3, run).

Stevens Point 4, Westosha Central 2

After four innings, the Falcons and Stevens Point Area Senior High School were in a 2-2 deadlock, but the Panthers posted two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to come away with the 4-2 win.

In the top of the first inning, Edquist posted the Falcons lone runs, belting a two-run. She batted 2 for 3 and also had a double.

Westosha Central 15, Rice Lake 0

The Falcons opened with a six run top of the first inning en route to a 15-0 shutout of Rice Lake to start the invitational.

Edwards, who hit two home runs, had three RBIs along with three runs scored to finish 3 for 4.

Carlie Odejewski, meanwhile, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. She also had two stolen bases.

Westosha Central, which had 17 total hits, had four other players with more than one hit: Haley Hovland (2 for 4, run, two RBIs), Dana Herman (2 for 3, three runs, two RBIs), Johnson (2 for 4, double, run, two RBIs) and Kazumura (2 for 3, RBI).

Kazumura struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings.

Westosha 9, Delavan-Darien 0

Kazumura tossed seven scoreless innings en route to a 9-0 win against Delavan-Darien May 10.

The pitcher, who had nine strikeouts along with two walks and three hits, also contributed at the plate where she went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Westosha Central had offensive contributions from Edwards (2 for 3, two runs), Kayla Kerkman (2 for 4, three runs) and Johnson (2 for 3, run).

Odejewski, Christeson and Herman each had an RBI.

Delavan-Darien 4, Westosha Central 3

The Comets scored three runs in the top of the second inning to defeat Westosha Central in the first game of a May 10 doubleheader.

The Falcons trailed 4-0 after the second inning, but added one run in each of the next three innings, but was not enough.