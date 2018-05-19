SLC GIRLS TRACK: Gymnastics pays off for Wilmot record-breaker Zuehls

Panthers sophomore breaks school record again, ties SLC meet mark

By Jason Arndt

Editor

As a freshman, Wilmot Union High School’s Nyssa Zuehls recorded her best pole vault score at 9-feet-6, set on four occasions.

A year later, however, the sophomore went well beyond her personal best, breaking the school pole vault record of 9-8 at the May 8 Kenosha County meet by clearing 10-feet.

The following week, Zuehls captured the Southern Lakes Conference girls title, resetting her school record with a score of 11-feet.

Zuehls, who did not envision reaching her new heights as a sophomore, attributes her success to a gymnastics background and a strong work ethic.

“I came from a gymnastics background, which really helped,” said Zuehls, who has 11 total years of club experience in the sport.

Additionally, continuous work in the pole vault put her over the top.

“Then, I also went to a few camps over the past few months to really get my skills up,” she said.

With her 11-feet score, it matches the SLC meet record set in 2013, when Burlington’s Audra Weis accomplished the feat.

Although she has put her name on the record books, Zuehls believes she can get much better, and expressed a strong desire to be the best in the state.

The Report will have more on her accomplishment, including other SLC performances, in the May 25 print edition.