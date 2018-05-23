In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Kenosha County investigators said a Missouri man stole a cache of items and used an alias to stash them inside a hangar at Westosha Airport, where he allegedly squatted for several months.

The man, according to authorities, was wanted on a federal warrant.

In other news, a longtime member of the Twin Lakes Plan Commission was honored with a tree in his name during a ceremony on Monday.

The Report will also have news on the following items:

Drone enthusiasts find Frank Bucci Field at Wilmot Union High School as an ideal setting for their races.

Bristol School took a look into the future during a Community Workshop.

The Village of Twin Lakes decided on both a sex offender ordinance and a mosquito abatement program.

In sports highlights, two Wilmot Union High School track athletes continue to win titles, most recently at the Southern Lakes Conference meet.