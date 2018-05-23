Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor, Chalk Girl to host Chalk Festival

Local young artists can showcase their talents on Memorial Day, when Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor and “The Chalk Girl” will present the first annual Wilmot Chalk Festival.

The Wilmot Chalk Festival, held at 11323 Fox River Road, runs from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

Participants, who will have two hours to etch their work on a sidewalk square, must be between the ages of 6 and 18.

Organizers plan to award prizes for best artistic pieces in each age category at 4:30 p.m.

Cost to participate in the Wilmot Chalk Festival is $5, with proceeds going towards chalk supplies and a local charitable organization.

Additionally, “The Chalk Girl” plans to illustrate some of her art.

“The Chalk Girl”, who is from Trevor, has been featured at many national comic conventions for her work.

The family-friendly event, according to a flyer, looks to bring together families, neighbors and area businesses.

To register, visit the Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor Facebook page, or email to thechalkgirl@gmail.com