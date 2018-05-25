Dedicated Deeter Honored

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Before more than a dozen of his friends and family, the Village of Twin Lakes honored the late Dennis Deeter Monday, when officials dedicated a tree in his name at Central Park.

Deeter, who passed away a year ago, was remembered for his commitment to the Twin Lakes community, including a stint on the village Plan Commission.

“Aside from his long career at Jude Tindall Construction, Denny served on the Twin Lakes Plan Commission for 11 years,” Village President Howard Skinner said. “While on the commission, he played on active role in seeing many project come to fruition.”

Projects, Skinner said, included the Thelen annexation, the Whispering Oaks and Majestic Estates subdivisions, along with the Residences on Main.

Skinner said Deeter always tackled village business with a smile on his face.

Deeter’s smile, and friendly demeanor, made him loved by many in the community, Skinner said.

“Denny did a tremendous service to the Twin Lakes community,” he said.

One of his friends, Bob Livingston of Creative Edge Landscaping, decided to donate the oak tree to the village in Deeter’s honor.

“This tree was donated by Bob Livingston from Creative Edge Landscaping because of the respect and friendship he had with Denny,” Skinner said.

Along with the tree, the village installed a plaque.

Deeter’s commitment extended beyond village business and his occupation, however, noting the former plan commissioner remained dedicated to his family.

“Besides his commitment to building a better community, Denny was dedicated to family,” said Skinner, making note of his adult children Liz, Mel and Jamie.

Additionally, Deeter had four grandchildren and one great grand-daughter, and spoke often about.

“He often spoke about them all and supported them in their endeavors,” Skinner said. “His pride in all of you was apparent to all who knew him.”