WIAA GOLF: Wilmot, Westosha head to sectionals

Both Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools are vying for a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state golf meet, but to stamp their tickets to University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, they will need to pass through the May 29 sectional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

The two schools qualified for the sectional meet following their May 22 regional appearance hosted by Racine Case at Ives Grove Golf Links.

Wilmot, which placed second among the eight schools, scored a collective 317, three strokes behind winner Racine Case.

In the regional, where the top four teams advance, Indian Trail finished third at 322 and Westosha Central notched the last qualifying spot.

Panthers’ Dayne Schleusner, meanwhile, led all area golfers with a 74 on the par 72 course to finish fourth and three shots off the lead.

Schleusner, who opened with a 38 on the front nine, notched a 36 in the back nine.

Schluesner’s teammate, senior Zach Strasser, along with Westosha Central sophomore Paul Lynch tied for sixth at 78 each.

Strasser and Lynch both posted a 37 on the front nine.

Westosha Central’s Jack Polick, a senior, rounded out the top 10 after carding an 80 to place ninth.

Polick recorded a 38 on the back nine.

The Falcons, who qualified for the state meet last year, return to the course where they placed second after winning a tiebreaker against Franklin.

Ives Grove Links

White/Blue Course

Par 72

Team scores: 1. Racine Case 314, 2. Wilmot 317, 3. Indian Trail 322, 4. Westosha Central 323, 5. Tremper 327, 6. Racine Horlick 351, 7. Racine Park 370, 8. Bradford/Reuther 416.

Wilmot: 4. Dayne Schleusner 74, 6. Zach Strasser 78, 11. Devin Spath 82, 14. Josh Peterson 83, 35. Augie Horak 98.

Westosha Central: 6. Paul Lynch 78, 9. Jack Polick 80, 11. Gavin Goldstein 82, 14. Trent Stueber 83, 25. Bryce Drier 89.