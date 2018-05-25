WIAA TENNIS: Falcons trio state-bound

Before Westosha Central High School entered the WIAA Division 1 tennis sectional in Mukwonago, the most Falcon athletes at a state meet were two, but history changed on Wednesday.

The Falcons, who last had the doubles team of Lucas Graveley and George Cappeli qualify in 2016, will have three athletes headed to the individual state meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

In singles competition, where Westosha Central saw three advance from its sub sectional, sophomore Cooper Ferruzzi finished third in the No. 1 slot.

Ferruzzi boasts a 19-3 record entering the state meet.

Colin Mast and Trevor Millhouse, at No. 1 doubles, were the second and third Falcon representatives after the duo placed second in sectionals.

The doubles team improved to 15-6.

The other players, No. 2 Levi Hardesty (14-7) and No. 3 Alexander Dawson (14-5), narrowly missed qualifying after both finished third.

Individual state competition begins Thursday, May 31.

Lake Geneva Badger, which collected 42 total points, won the sectional while Indian Trail placed second at 37.

Westosha Central, meanwhile, accumulated 18 subsectional points and added nine more in sectionals to finish third with 27 total points.

SECTIONAL SUMMARY

Subsectional: 1. Indian Trail 24, 2. Mukwonago 18, 2. Westosha Central 18, 4. Badger 16, 5. Tremper 14, 6. Elkhorn 12, 6. Union Grove 12, 8. Bradford/Reuther 10, 9. Burlington 6, 9. Racine Case 6, 11. Waterford 4, 11. Wilmot 4, 11. Racine Horlick 4, 14. Racine Park 0

Sectional: 1. Badger 26, 2. Indian Trail 13, 3. Westosha Central 9, 4. Mukwonago 6, 5. Elkhorn 5, 6. Bradford/Reuther 3, 7. Union Grove 2, 7. Burlington 2, 7. Waterford 2, 10. Racine Horlick 1, 11. Wilmot 0, 11. Racine Case 0, 11. Tremper 0, 11. Racine Park 0.

Total: 1. Badger 42, 2. Indian Trail 37, 3. Westosha Central 27, 4. Mukwonago 24, 5. Elkhorn 17, 6. Union Grove 14, 6. Tremper 14, 8. Bradford/Reuther 13, 9. Burlington 8, 10. Waterford 6, 10. Racine Case 6, 12. Racine Horlick 5, 13. Wilmot 4, 14. Racine Park 0.