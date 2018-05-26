WIAA TRACK SECTIONALS: Wilmot’s Zuehls, several teammates qualify for state meet

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Coming off back-to-back pole vault titles, including her regional championship at Westosha Central on May 22, Wilmot Union High School sophomore Nyssa Zuehls continued her winning ways at Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Lake Geneva Badger.

Zuehls, the Panthers’ school record holder in the event, notched a score of 10-06 to qualify for the state meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse next weekend.

Wilmot coach Norm Preo, whose team had two other individuals qualify, said Zuehls knew what mark she needed to achieve to advance.

“(Nyssa) did what she had to do today, she got to first place at 10-6, so then we moved it up to 11-3, which would have beaten her own school record,” Preo said. “That is why she wanted it moved up to see if she could break her record.”

Zuehls, however, is not the only first-time qualifier from Wilmot to stamp her ticket to the state meet.

Senior Sam Serak, the Southern Lakes Conference high jump champion, carried her record 5-4 into the sectional meet on Thursday.

Serak, faced with challenging competition, tied her record to make her first career appearance at UW-La Crosse.

“Sam performed really well again today, she was up against the best competition she has had all year,” Preo said. “I am looking forward to seeing how she will do in La Crosse.”

Like Serak, junior boys hurdler and SLC champion Cullen Ketterhagen saw intense opposition in the 300-meter hurdles.

Ketterhagen, a state-qualifier in the event last year, added his second straight after he finished third with a personal record 40.17 seconds.

“These guys were running some pretty fast times,” said Ketterhagen. “The competition today was pretty awesome.”

“That is the fastest he has run this year and it happened to get him to state,” Preo added.

At the state meet, Ketterhagen hopes to survive the first day, and advance to the finals.

In relay events, the girls 1,600 meter team consisting of sophomores Tara Nopenz, Terrese Nunez, Caylee Pearson and junior Gretta Cieslak finished second at 4:09.97 to stamp their tickets to state.

For the boys, meanwhile, experienced seniors Anthony Poco, Robert Brent and Jordan Jesse along with Shawn Cummins Jr. finished third in the 800 meter at 1:32.14 to stamp their tickets to state.

Monona Grove won the boys team title with 89 points while Madison La Follette took the girls championship at 94.

Other Panthers who appeared at the sectional meet, and garnered personal bests, were Josh Moldenhauer (110 hurdles, 16.40) and Katlin Kovacek (200 dash, 26.73; 300 hurdles, 49.03).

Kovacek, a sophomore, won the regional title in the 200 dash and finished second in the 300 hurdles at Westosha Central on Tuesday.

Panther alternates at the state meet are Miranda Kendall, Kailyn Kiraly and Luke Shurtleff.

* – Denotes Personal Record

BOYS RESULTS

110 Hurdles – 8. Josh Moldenhauer, WIL, 16.40*.

300m Hurdles – 3. Cullen Ketterhagen, WIL, 40.17*

400 Relay – 6. Wilmot (Anthony Poco, Robert Brent, Sincere Montez, Jordan Jesse) 45.11.

800 Relay – 3. Wilmot (Anthony Poco, Robert Brent, Shawn Cummins Jr, Jordan Jesse) 1:32.04.

1,600 Relay – 6. Wilmot (Anthony Poco, Shawn Cummins Jr, Alex Wank, Jordan Jesse) 3:30.28.

3,200 Relay – 5. Wilmot (Shawn Davis, Brock Muzzy, Alex Wank, Leif Triller) 8:30.66.

Shot Put – 7. Charlie Feeney, WC, 42-04.75.

Discus – 8. Adam Simmons, WC, 128-07*.

Pole Vault – 6. Joshua Engberg, WC, 12-00.00.

GIRLS RESULTS

200 dash – 4. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 26.73*

800 run – 4. Heaven Anderson, WC, 2:25.69*; 7. Meghan Capra, WC, 2:32.25.

1,600 run – 2. Meghan Capra, WC, 5:18.97*

3,200 run – 8. Claire Koeppel, WC, 12:38.18.

300 Hurdles – 5. Katlin Kovacek, WIL, 49.03*

400 Relay – 7. Westosha Central (Twila Dovas, Jade Fluger, Jenna Sheen, Jaden McKenna) 52.42.

800 Relay – 4. Westosha Central (Twila Dovas, Jenna Sheen, Jaden Morris, Jaden McKenna) 1:50.18, 5. Wilmot (Teresse Nunez, Caylee Pearson, Sophia Parisi, Veda Gross) 1:50.43.

1,600 Relay – 2. Wilmot (Gretta Cieslak, Teresse Nunez, Caylee Pearson, Tara Nopenz) 4:09.97, 5. Westosha Central (Twila Dovas, Lauren Lamey, Jaden Morris, Jessa Sheen) 4:21.28.

3,200 Relay – 8. Wilmot (Joshlyn Delargy, Tara Nopenz, Gretta Cieslak, Kailyn Kiraly) 11:01.38.

High Jump – 3. Samantha Serak, WIL, 5-04.

Pole Vault – 1. Nyssa Zuehls, WIL, 10-06.00.

Long Jump – 7. Jaden McKenna, WC, 16-00.75*