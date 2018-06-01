Area municipalities honored those who served during Memorial Day services on Monday, when the villages of Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes held parades, and conducted ceremonies.

In other news, a local tennis organization celebrates a decade, and on June 8, the public is invited to attend an event held at Westosha Central.

The Report will also have news on a WE Energies pipeline which could make its way through the towns of Brighton and Paris.

Meanwhile, in Wilmot, children of all ages showcased their artistic abilities with chalk drawings during a hot Monday afternoon. The showcase was part of a first annual Chalk Festival put together by a local artist and establishment.

Along with those items, readers will also see the other stories in this week’s Twin Lakes Report, which will reach subscribers mailboxes and newsstands by Friday.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.

In sports, while the Westosha Central golf team qualified for the state meet, track athletes also made their mark at sectionals. Find out who qualified in state track from Westosha Central and Wilmot.