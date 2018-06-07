Hundreds of students from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools crossed the stage to accept their diplomas during Sunday’s commencement exercises at both schools.

While some student leaders reflected, others looked ahead.

In other area news, Lakewood School in Twin Lakes held its annual 5K run or walk Saturday, and saw an increase in numbers.

Meanwhile, the new pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church is still getting settled in.

Along with those items, readers will also see the other stories in this week’s Twin Lakes Report, which will reach subscribers mailboxes and newsstands by Friday.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.

For sports, the Report will have a recap on state track and tennis meets, along with stories on the baseball and softball teams.