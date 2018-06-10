GRADUATION: Westosha bids farewell to Class of 2018

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Before hundreds of friends and family, members of the class of 2018 at Westosha Central High School bid farewell to building they called home for four years, including senior speaker Jack Polick.

Polick, the class vice president at the school’s 66th consecutive commencement ceremony, recalled roaming the halls from the time he was freshman until the June 3 graduation.

“To many it has been a second home, a place that welcomes you with open arms, no matter if the sun is rising in the morning or setting in the afternoon,” he told his classmates.

While some called Westosha Central a second home, others saw the classes as a barrier to playing Fortnite, Polick quipped to his senior class.

Polick, however, said his senior class found one agreement.

“We’ve been talking about this day, graduation day, since we stumbled through the doors four years ago,” he said.

Through four years, the class overcame many obstacles, notably finding its way through crowded hallways as underclassmen and taking Advanced Placement exams.

To quote Nelson Mandela, he said the class persevered and saw historical achievements, including two sports teams.

“It always seems impossible until it is done,” Polick quoted Mandela.

Among the impossible achievements was the football team, which saw its first winning season in seven years, and the first state appearance by the boys basketball team.

Off the playing field, the senior class collectively received more than $4 million in college scholarships, he added.

Polick, who credited his family for their unconditional support, wished the best for his classmates as they enter a new chapter.

Commencement speaker Bill Watson, who will retire from the school after nearly three decades, told the class to overcome the “terror of actually having to become adults.”

The terror includes responsibilities, like showing up to work on time, handing in college assignments when it is due.

Despite the terror, Watson offered the senior class a positive affirmation.

“The good news is that today we are all part of the class of 2018,” he said. “We, because I am finally graduating from Central High School, it has just taken me a lot longer, and we are moving on to the next challenges of our lives.”

Amid potential challenges, Watson encouraged the senior class to make a difference in community, simply by showing a positive attitude.

Watson, a coach on the football team, acknowledged failures are key component to life.

“Will you get back up and dust yourself off and start working to achieve your goal or will you decide that it is not worth it?” he asked.

“This will tell people a lot about who you are and if you will succeed in life,” he said. “As a football coach here at Central for many years I know a lot about getting knocked down, but this year the senior class led us to a winning season.

Westosha Central High School

The following students are graduation candidates for the Class of 2018 at Westosha Central High School:

