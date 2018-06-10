GRADUATION: Panther graduates encouraged to seize opportunities

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Overcoming adversity, maintaining connections and seizing opportunities were key values stressed during Sunday’s commencement at Wilmot Union High School.

At the commencement, which saw nearly 250 graduates receive their diplomas, Valedictorian Lauren Pryor encouraged her classmates to remember the challenges while earning academic achievements, regardless of where each ranked in the Class of 2018.

“Remember all of the things that you have been through to get to where you are today,” she said, telling her fellow graduates to seize any opportunities offered to them.

“Take every opportunity you can to achieve (your goals).”

Additionally, along the way, she urged the senior class to continue growing, stressing specific qualities.

Specific qualities include learning from mistakes, accepting some constructive criticism and persevering through difficult obstacles.

“The one thing I want you all take with you today, above all else, is this – Never change yourself for the expectations of others,” she said.

“You can’t please everyone, there will always be somebody who disagrees with what you believe.”

Pryor, meanwhile, said it is imperative to forge ahead, even under tough circumstances.

“Never lose your authenticity, don’t give up on yourself and remember to live your life,” she said.

Like Pryor, commencement speaker John Watson, a school studies teacher, told the Class of 2018 to believe in themselves.

Watson, who acknowledged he will miss the senior class, told them “keep in touch” with one another.

Looking ahead

For Pryor, she plans to study biochemistry at UW-Madison, and reportedly became inspired by science field after taking Project Lead the Way courses at Wilmot.

“I have always loved to help people in health sciences,” she said. “The classes here at Wilmot have inspired me even more, with the PLTW program, and has opened me up to so many options.”

Wilmot Union High School

The following students are graduation candidates for the Class of 2018 at Wilmot Union High School:

Sean Abel, Bryce Adams *, Everett Alvarado, Hana Amelio, Tristan Azevedo +, Joshua Babcock, Madison Bailey *, Alyson Baker, Timothy Baldocchi II =, Colby Barker § *, Courtney Barth +, Sara Bedessem, Holly Beeter, Rebecca Bell =, Emily Beverly, Cameron Bewick, Chelsey Beyer, Steven Bezotte +, Jadah Bollinger, Olivia Bond +, Faith Boyd =, Eric Bozeman +, Melissa Brahm, Robert Brent II, Samantha Breunig, Kayla Brever =, Ashlyn Brey *, Danica Brouillette, Dakota Brown +

Isaac Bruley *, Jeremy Bruton § *, Marissa Burg, Fenris Burgess *, Joseph Butak, Samantha Castellano =, Zackary Christopherson +, Abigail Clark § *, Danielle Clark, Heather Clark +, Vincent Comaroto +, Makenzie Cooper, Josh Coristine, Shawn Cummins Jr., Ethan Dahlen *, Chloe Davis, Madeline Deters, Annalise Devall *, Taylor Dewing +, Christine Dogan, Sierra Domek, Caden Dreyer, Nicholas Dreyer, Teagan Duffy *, Ian Duncan +, Makenzie Efflandt +, Dale Erickson, Desrye Erickson *, Justin Faber,

Lauren Fakes, Ashley Falasz, Alyssa Flory =, Daniel Folos =, Rachel Fosler § =, Meagan Fowler +, Sarah Fowler, Christian Francoeur +, Aidan Frisby +, Adia Fuller, Danielle Garrett, Kyle Gendron § *, Margaret Gerlach =, Jacob Gerzel § *, Noah Ghastin =, Victoria Gianfortune, Quintin Girardi *, Latrell Glass, Maygan Gough, Joseph Graham *, Margaret Grech-Cumbo, Emerald Gunther, Gavin Hammond =, Emily Hand § *, Emily Heckel =, Sydney Helmuth =, Kylie Henderson *, Jayden Hendrie *, Hunter Hess *,

Jessica Hess, Matthew Heuer, Teagan Holland =, Brooklynn Holm, Samantha Holst +, Augustin Horak +, Taylor Hover +, Anika Hudson, Matthew Jastrab, Rachel Jenkins § *, Jordan Jesse +, Mckenna Johnson, Kaiona Kalawe +, Noah Kammerzelt +, Emily Keil =, Brandon Keller, Keegan Kendall, Rebecca Kennedy, Edie Keung § *, Mitchell Klein =, Tyler Klen, Alexander Klugiewicz *, Brandon Knabel, Kordan Kopp § *, Morgan Korus Stone +, Matthew Krawczyk +, Alexander Kremer =, Kayla Kruczek, Bergen Kuhn +,

Nicholas Laas, Benjamin Labicki, Austin Lardner, Ethan LaRose *, Matthew Larson +, Mario Leon-Martinez, Ashley Lesko *, Jarrett Lipstreuer, Delilah Lorenzo, Haley Loveless =, Robert Lyon, Kira Mackay § *, Joseph Marsden, Shane Matousek, Emmett Matthews =, Joshua McConnell *, Margaret McDonald, Benjamin Miller, Jacob Miller, Kyle Miller +, Tia Moldenhauer, Sincere Montez, Darrylanne Moreno =, Kyler Moudy =, Dylan Muffitt, Emily Mulhollon, Kylee Mulhollon +, Skyler Murphy, Brock Muzzy *,

Cole Nichols, Talia Nordigian +, Makaila Norton, Alexandra Nunez § *, Brooke Nunn, Colin O’Brien +, Niles O’Brien, Shae O’Day *, Stephanie Ollinger =, Corrina Olsen, Benjamin Opelt =, Jesica Ostergaard, Tyler Oswalt, Wyatt Owen =, Justin Paasch § *, Ella Parisi +, Carmine Pasquale, Jacob Paulson, Colten Pearson *, Bailey Peterson +, Gunner Peterson, Joshua Peterson =, Montana Petersen =, Tyler Pitcher, Montana Platts +, Anthony Poco *, Jaimie Popanda +, Amy Poteracki § =, Lauren Pryor § *,

Bradley Radloff *, Danielle Randle, Karena Regnier *, Hayli Richards *, Alex Rittorno, Nayma Salazar-Flores, Carson Santos +, Zachary Sasser *, Rayna Sawall, Mason Scervo +, Kody Schemenauer =, Dayne Schleusner § *, Bryce Schmidt, Julissa Scott =, Noah Scott, Michael Scott Williams +, Justen Seifer, Makayla Sellers, Samantha Serak § *, Amber Shales, Cody Shannon, Jason Sherrod, Katelynn Shirley +, Brenna Simmons *, Isabelle Skalecki =, Eva Slay, Robert Smith III +, Isabelle Sosa, Nolan Souders *,

Cheyanne Spencer =, Connor Stickels *, Mackenzie Stiller, Christian Stoller, Jack Stoppenbach § *, Zachary Strasser § *, Megan Streitmatter +, Camryn Swanson, Alex Tenhagen *, Jared Ticha *, Joshua Todd, Jeremy Toro =, Erik Tucknott, Hunter Valach, Alaska Van *, Katlyn VanDuyn, Jordyn VanZeeland =, Kameron Verran, Emily Vershowske =, Richard Waiting, Brandon Walters, Samuel Wank § *, Robert Watkins, Michael Whiteyes, Nicholas Wiechert, Olivia Wilkinson, Alex Willemarck =, Brooklyn Willms +, Alexander Wilson,

Trevor Wilson, Cameron Wischnowski § =, Ava Wright, Krista York, Morgan Zenon +, Fredrick Zuehls *

§ National Honor Society Members

* Summa Cum Laude Denotes High Honor

= Magna Cum Laude Denotes Great Honor

+ Cum Laude Denotes Honor Distinction