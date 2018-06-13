Authorities report large number of break-ins in Salem Lakes

Village residents urged to watch for suspicious activity

According an alert from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, there have been a large number of vehicle and garage break-ins in the Village of Salem Lakes, a release from village clerk Cindi Dulaney states.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s office has asked that we spread the information below to residents of the Village of Salem Lakes,” the alert states. “Due to a large number of vehicle and garage break-ins they are asking that Village residents be especially vigilant in watching for anything strange in your neighborhoods.”

If residents see suspicious activity in their neighborhood, they are advised to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which issued tips to reduce the risk of being victimized.

Tips include locking all vehicles, garages, homes and shed doors on the premises.