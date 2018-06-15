Spoerleins ready to host Dairy Breakfast

If you go…WHAT: Kenosha County Dairy BreakfastWHEN: Saturday June 16 from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.WHERE: Spoerlein Never Rest Farms, 25222 52nd St., Brighton.COST: $6 for adults, free for children.By Jason ArndtEditor

The Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast returns for its 37th year, when Spoerlein Never Rest Farms in Brighton opens its farm to visitors from around the region on Saturday, June 16 from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The event features a big farm breakfast, including scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, fresh bread, butter, yogurt, muffin, juice and ice cream.

If history is any indication, organizers expect more than 3,000 people to attend the event.

Richard Spoerlein, who operates the fourth-generation farm with his brother Dale, said his family has hosted the event in other years.

“This will be the third time,” he said, noting the last time they held the dairy breakfast was about nine years ago.

The Town of Brighton farm, meanwhile, has seen a change since the last time visitors toured the property.

According to Richard Spoerlein, the family added another barn in 2015.

Like previous hosts, the family welcomes visitors to survey the entire farm, which has at least 900 total acres of land.

In the past, he said people have often enjoyed learning about agriculture, while having quality family time.

“It is nice to see people walk around and learn about farming,” he said.

The farm, according to event sponsor Kenosha County Dairy Promotions, features a wide array of crops and dairy cows.

Overall, the family milks 220 Holstein cows twice a day in a milking parlor, and produces at least 15,000 pounds of a milk a day.

Along the agriculture landscape, the farm consists of hay, soybeans, wheat and corn.

In addition to a dairy breakfast, visitors will also see milking demonstrations, an Agriculture in Action tent to learn more about farming, children’s activities and items for sale by vendors.

Thousands to attend

Last year, the event brought in 3,218 people at Daniels Dairy Farm in spite of gloomy weather and a muddy field.

The record, meanwhile, was set in 2014 when 3,775 visited Weis-Way Dairy Farm.

Bike Bristol Woods beforehand

For cyclists, they can bike from Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., to the Spoerlin farm.

The free bike ride, which starts at 7 a.m., is about 25 miles round trip.

Cyclists who look to stay at the Spoerlein farm will have special bike parking and a tented rest area.

To register for the bike ride, visit dairyairbikeride2018.eventbrite.com.

For additional information, call 262-653-2600.