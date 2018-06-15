Double the fun!

Lakewood 5K draws more than 60

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When Lakewood School in Twin Lakes launched its annual 5K run/walk seven years ago, organizers hoped the event could bring people together, both inside and outside the community.

The mission, according to teacher Stephanie Nicoletti, was accomplished on Saturday, June 2 when the school hosted the event known as “Lake to Lake 5K walk or run.”

“This really brought people together, we had people from the within the community and outside the community,” Nicoletti said. “It is just a lot of fun.”

Community participation, meanwhile, doubled from last year.

According to Lakewood teacher Missy Olson, Saturday’s event brought in 64 registered runners.

“That is more than double from last year,” Olson said.

Funds received from registrants will be split in evenly, with 50 percent bolstering school programs, and the other 50 percent going towards a community project or initiative.

Last year, organizers decided to help fund the Twin Lakes Police Department K9 program, which was launched in late 2017.

Olson said proceeds from this year could help the Village of Twin Lakes with upkeep of playground equipment.

Preliminary totals from Saturday’s event raised about $1,500.

“We have calculated $1,500 just from the registrants,” she said.

Additionally, organizers could see more funds brought in, courtesy of raffle drawings and silent auction items donated by members of the community.

Items included, but not limited to, chiropractic consultations, a cosmetic package, an autographed football signed by the Green Bay Packers, a vintage bike, a family photography package.

While participants bid on items, they were also treated to lunch, and live music presented by “Lake Effect.”

Members of “Lake Effect”, a Milwaukee-based group, are Theo Merriweather, Dwayne and Glenn Williams and Twin Lakes’ Ben Olson.

Community support

As runners finished their races, they received overwhelming support from Lakewood teachers and other participants who shouted and cheered when they crossed the finish line.

Twin Lakes police officers, including Joe Patla and his K9 partner Rex, were also in attendance.

Like Nicoletti, Olson believes the support from outside Lakewood School shows the community’s strength.

“This is about getting the community together and getting Lakewood’s name out there,” Olson said.

Other venues, names

In previous years, the 5K run had other names, including the Glow Run and venues.

Other venues Lakewood School used was the Twin Lakes Country Club, where participants ran the courses.