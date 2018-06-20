Vet says job is never boring

New therapies, clients keep things fresh

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After more than 30 years in veterinary medicine, Dr. Mary Sue Lux of Westosha Veterinary Hospital in Kenosha County still finds satisfaction in her position, and is always learning new therapies.

Lux, who started as an employee of the full-service clinic in 1986, climbed the ladder and eventually took ownership.

In 2015, Westosha Veterinary Hospital moved from the former Village of Silver Lake to the 26851 75th St. in the Village of Salem Lakes.

Although the location changed, Lux’s passion and her love of animals still remains.

“I love my job because I am never bored,” she said. “There are always interesting cases and people.”

Some interesting cases included surgery on a toad and a frog, splints on fractured bones for birds, and even treatment of squirrels and opossums.

Clinical services

At the clinic, however, Lux said her team of 25 people, including five veterinarians, mainly see dogs and cats.

The staff sometimes helps rabbits, but not as often, she said.

Westosha Veterinary offers a wide array of services.

Services include wellness appointments, which consists of parasite preventions and blood panels, along with surgery, internal medicine diagnostics and treatment, dental cleanings and extractions, and skin care.

Surgery includes spay and neuter, as well as soft tissue, such as bladder stone removal, splenectomies, lump removals and wound repair.

“We are open until 8 p.m. four nights a week, which is very convenient for our customers,” she said.

Along with traditional services, within the last five years, Westosha Veterinary Hospital has added others, like acupuncture and Chinese medicine and laser therapy.

According to Lux, acupuncture is most popular among owners who have older dogs.

“Acupuncture is fairly popular. The most common use for it is for older dogs that are having trouble walking and with spinal issues as well,” Lux said.

Laser therapy, she said, is used after surgery and dental treatments to expedite healing.

“It is also used for orthopedic conditions,” she said. “We bought our laser machine in 2014.”

Additionally, the clinic introduced a house calls service for feline wellness appointments.

The house calls, according to Lux, help reduce the cat’s stress level.

“Many cats are very anxious and stressed traveling to the vet office,” she said.

Considering animals are under distress when they arrive to the clinic, Lux’s team promotes fear-free techniques, and looks to keep them comfortable.

Techniques include using stress-reducing pheromones and separate rooms for cats and dogs.

The clinic also offers food treats during exams, like dried liver and peanut butter.

“We go through a lot of peanut butter,” she said.

Commitment to community

Through her 32 years of practicing medicine, Lux continues to learn new therapies, which keeps her passion ignited.

“I still like to learn new therapies and find it very rewarding to see a pet get better,” she said. “I have known some clients for many years and now their children are coming through with their pets.”

The families have varying commitments to caring for their pets, both in time and finances, she said.

“It depends more on the economy and the individual situation of the owner,” she said. “Everyone is different with varying commitments to their pets.”

“Many consider their pets to be important family members,” added Lux.

As she helps families, Lux also contributes to the community, like donating services to the Twin Lakes Police Department K9 program and Peesh Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Salem Lakes.

Keeping a pet healthy

As warm weather arrives, Lux offers customers suggestions on how to keep their animals healthy and safe.

“Keep your pets on parasite prevention. Ticks are everywhere,” she said. “Mosquitoes will be out in full force, transmitting heart worm disease.”

“All pets should be on prevention, even if they don’t go outside,” she said, adding prevention includes protection against fleas.

Owners are advised caution in intense heat conditions.

“Be careful in the heat with your dog, especially older dogs and dogs with short noses. Dogs can only cool off by panting.”

Westosha Veterinary Hospital operates 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.westoshavet.com or call 262-843-4271.