Dozens of break-ins reported in county

Incidents widespread, authorities urge caution

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While authorities investigate a rash of a break-ins in Western Kenosha County, they have urged residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, Capt. Robert Hallisy of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday.

Hallisy said his department has received reports of theft or entry to vehicles in the villages of Salem Lakes, Bristol along with the towns of Paris and Randall from June 13-14.

In two days, deputies responded to the 27500 block of 122nd Street, 33200 block of 125th Street, 23500 block of 84th Place and in the Val Mar subdivision in the 28700 block of 117th Street.

“There also was a June 13th report of two cars entered in Bristol, in the 8400 block of 207th Avenue, Hallisy wrote in a June 15 email.

Additionally, on June 14, there were two burglaries, with one in the 9800 block of 268th Avenue in Salem Lakes and the other in the Town of Paris in the 16600 block of 12th Street.

“These happened overnight,” Hallisy stated on June 15. “Our department is following up on leads, but no arrests have been made yet.”

Since June 15, when The Report last followed up on these reports, Hallisy said there were 13 reports of entries to vehicles.

“Today alone there have been six vehicle entry reports in the Lily Lake area,” Hallisy said on Thursday, June 21. “There also were several storage units entered in Silver Lake and three other reported burglaries, in the Camp Lake Gardens area.”

As investigators follow up on leads, they issued tips to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Tips include locking all vehicles, garages, homes and shed doors on the premises.