Scorching weekend

Thousands still attend Libertyfest

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Under the sweltering sun, thousands of people still came together June 29-30 in the Village of Twin Lakes, where the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association held its annual Libertyfest celebration.

The annual celebration consisting of a parade, children’s activities, food and live entertainment also marked the return of the Aquanut Water Ski Show team after nearly two weeks away from Lake Mary.

Pete Rzonca, an Aquanuts member who attended the June 30 parade, said the weekend’s scorching heat indices exceed 100 degrees presented a challenge.

“It was a definitely a scorcher today, but it is summer time, and is a short period of time and I welcome the warm weather,” said Rzonca, who stayed hydrated with several bottles of water and cooled down with swim in the lake.

“I jumped in the lake and drank a lot of water,” he said.

Rzonca, of Twin Lakes, wasn’t the only one beating the heat with fluids.

Melanie Borchert, who owns Knockerball Southern Lakes, a new Libertyfest feature, encouraged users of her activity to stay hydrated.

“We have coolers full of water and anybody who has done it, who looks a little tired, we have been offering water bottles to keep them hydrated,” she said.

“We just want to make sure everybody is playing safely.”

For Knockerballs, meanwhile, the activity consists of participants getting inside an inflatable ball covering the head. Once inside, they can knock down their opponents.

“You don’t get hurt because you are encased in this ball,” said Borchert, who operates the business with her husband, Olaf.

Despite the high temperatures, the first Libertyfest appearance was a thrill for the Borchert family.

“We are excited to be here,” she said.

Aquanuts back on Lake Mary

For nearly two weeks, lakes Mary and Elizabeth was under a slow no wake order, which caused the Aquanuts to find an alternate show and practice site.

“We skied a couple of days at Lake Como at Mars Resort,” said Aquanuts member Eric Fauth. “That is kind of our second show site.”

While the village lifted its slow no wake order hours before the show, Fauth felt uncertain about whether his team would be able to perform before their hometown crowd.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen, the water is still pretty high, but the village opened the lake and here we are,” Fauth said.

Rzonca said the village’s decision had impeccable timing when lifting the slow no wake order.

“It is definitely great to be back before a home crowd, especially on the holiday weekend,” he said.

Grace Gurda, meanwhile, said the reopening of the lakes excites her.

“I am just so excited that I get to practice out there and prepare for nationals, not only for myself, but for the team,” said Gurda, one of three Aquanuts who will represent the team in international competition later this summer.

The other two are Ethan Shulda, of Twin Lakes, along with Lake Geneva’s Kailey Koehler.

After the water ski show, according to Chamber Executive Director Marilyn Trongeau, the fireworks display drew rave reviews.

The fireworks display, sponsored by Mark Gurda and HealthInsure.com, came with more intensity compared to last year.

Additionally, people showed approval of the bands that took the stage, Trongeau added.

“I heard people enjoyed the band and the extra fireworks we had,” she said.

Taking the stage were Burro Creek, P.F. and Flatheads along with Hobie and the Leftovers.

Heat deterred some

As some were excited, the heat deterred some from attending, Trongeau reported on Monday.

“The turnout was down significantly because of the heat,” Trongeau said.

Although turnout was lower, there will still winners of the fifth annual Duck Race, and for the best float on the parade route.

Libertyfest Winners

Best Floats

1st Place Herner’s Hideaway float

2nd Place Ace Hardware Big Green Egg

3rd Place Keller Williams Realty Pirate Ship

Duck Races

1st Pat & Joan McConville

2nd Mike Krueger

3rd Gail Armstrong

4th David Walker

5th Robert Hicks

6th Jim Paul