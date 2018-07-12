Authorities arrest 4 in rash of countywide break-ins

After a diligent investigation conducted by authorities, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of four people involved in a slew of break-ins throughout the western end, according to a statement released by the department Thursday.

On July 5, investigators executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of 17th Avenue in the City of Kenosha, where they recovered some stolen property and additional evidence.

The break-ins happened between June 21 and July 5, where authorities received 35 vehicle entry reports, with most occurring in the Village of Salem Lakes.

Of the 35 reports, 29 were cleared, the Sheriff’s Department states.

Although arrests have been made, authorities continue to remind residents to secure their belongings, and lock their doors.

“A lot of hard work went into this investigation. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind all residents to lock the doors to their property,” the release states.

Arrested and charged were the following four people:

Gary Lee Brown, 46, 8 felony counts of misappropriation of personal identifying materials and 29 counts of misdemeanor theft.

Nicholas D. Babcock, 47, 9 counts of misdemeanor theft, one count receiving stolen property and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Daniel D. Celkis, 33, 29 counts of misdemeanor theft.

Abigail K. Lipka-Bares, 27, 2 counts misdemeanor receiving stolen property.