In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Bristol Progress Days capped off another year last weekend when the annual event crowned a new Miss Bristol and recognized four Outstanding Citizens.

This week’s Twin Lakes Report will also have the following news items:

OUTSTANDING SENIOR: Westosha Central’s Rylee Kennell was named the 2018 Outstanding Senior by the Report.

SALEM LAKES: The Village of Salem Lakes appointed a new fire commission and also approved road projects for 2018.

PARK IMPROVEMENTS: Twin Lakes could become home to a new pickle ball court. Upgraded playground equipment is also in the works.

PIPELINE: A proposed 50-mile WE Energies pipeline will pass through three counties, including Kenosha, where a segment could arrive to the Town of Brighton.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.