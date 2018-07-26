Brystal Schultz crowned Miss Bristol

By Jason Arndt

Editor

As a lifelong Bristol resident, Brystal Schultz grew up watching contestants vie for the title of Miss Bristol, and wanted to cross the same stage.

Schultz, 16, met her goal July 13 at the Parkway Chateau, where she came away with a higher than expected achievement to become the 2018 Miss Bristol.

Her crowning at the Parkway Chateau, where two Outstanding Citizens and two Junior Outstanding Citizens were also recognized in the banquet, was part of the annual Bristol Progress Days weekend.

For Schultz, meanwhile, she did not expect to earn the crown.

“I really didn’t expect it, I just wanted to do it for the experience,” said Schultz, an incoming senior at Westosha Central High School. “Becoming Miss Bristol is a dream come true and I really want to represent the village the best way I can.”

Schultz, whose family consists of parents Richard and Debbie along with twin brother Colten, remembers previous Miss Bristol events.

“I have lived in Bristol my entire life and I am truly honored to be Miss Bristol. It is something I have wanted to do since I was a little kid.”

During her term, Schultz plans to represent Bristol by promoting wellness and health literacy throughout the community.

Health and wellness, according to Schultz, are key topics for her as a Westosha Central student.

At Westosha Central, Schultz serves as vice president for Health Occupation Students of America.

“This year, I really plan to get out into the community and share health related topics,” she said.

“Going around the community sharing wellness tips can really improve the community as a whole.”

Schultz, a member of National Honors Society, is also involved in other extra-curricular activities at Westosha Central.

Along with competing for the varsity dance team, she also performs for the school band.

However, she remains focused on health issues, and looks to pursue a career in healthcare industry after graduating from Westosha Central.

“I really want to go into the medical field and become a nurse practitioner or a physician,” she said.

Schultz will succeed Shania Dumelle.

Finishing first runner-up was Kaitlyn Shaffer followed Haley Gorsuch, who won Miss Congeniality.

Emma Crowe, who notched third runner-up, and fourth-runner up Kaitlyn Crider rounded out the other competitors.

Receiving Outstanding Citizen Awards were Mike Hole and Cheryl Widen. Ayden Crowe and David James Wiebers received Outstanding Junior Citizen recognition.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the July 20 print edition of The Report.