Residents learn more about proposed pipeline

Utility hosted three open house sessions in area

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While some showed up out of curiosity, others came to gather more information at a series of open houses last week, when officials from We Energies met with residents about a proposed 49-mile natural gas pipeline through three local counties.

The open houses, which were held July 10 through 12, saw a steady flow of traffic at two of the three scheduled sessions regarding the proposed Lakeshore Lateral Project.

The Lakeshore Lateral Project, filed with the state Public Service Commission May 18, aims to meet a growing need for natural gas in Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties.

According to maps on display at each of the open houses, We Energies has proposed two routes for the project, which will extend from Whitewater in Walworth County to the Village of Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

Route selection will depend on many factors, including, but not limited to safety, natural resources and environmental features, future land development, agricultural lands, construction requirements, overall project costs and restoration requirements.

Amy Jahns, of We Energies, said the utility had plans for the project before Taiwanese-based company Foxconn announced it would build a massive development in Mount Pleasant.

At both open houses, meanwhile, some just sought more information and inquired how the project would affect their daily activities.

Brian Penny, of Burlington, said at the July 10 open house at Burlington’s Veterans Terrace the project would not directly affect him.

“I am just here for curiosity and see how it would affect me or if it would affect my commute,” said Penny, who works in the Waukesha area.

Additionally, Penny acknowledged the utility could face a higher demand, considering the massive Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant.

“It is a pipeline. There are utilities all over the place. It is a matter of development,” he said.

Agriculture restoration

Crews plan to install the pipeline by excavating a 4-foot trench, some of which involve agricultural land.

Overall, the affect on agricultural land will depend on acquiring an easement, type of crops harvested and topography of the site.

Although there could be some soil disruption, We Energies looks to mitigate the issues, courtesy of a three-lift soil management plan.

“Most pipeline construction requires excavating a trench,” an information packet states. “It is during this time that topsoil and subsoils may become mixed and affect future crop yields.”

To prevent degradation of soil composition, contractors will segregate the soils, and refill them in the same order.

For Dale Kerkman, whose property sits on the Route B proposal in the Town of Brighton, land issues are nothing new to him and his family.

Kerkman, at the July 12 meeting at Michael’s On The Lake in Kansasville, said some of his family’s land was taken for the proposed Richard Bong Air Force Base in Kenosha County.

In historical context, the We Energies proposal pales in comparison to what transpired decades earlier.

“What happens is what happens. You can’t beat city hall,” Kerkman said. “They are not taking the land, they are just placing a pipeline.”

Yorkville Village President Sherry Gruhn, also at the July 12 open house, was there to gather information for her constituents.

Gruhn said she has not received any considerable feedback from area residents, but acknowledges it could be a difficult process for some.

“Some residents may not like it, but they have to understand the process,” she said.

From an agriculture perspective, once completed, Gruhn believes it would not cause a major disturbance.

“At the end, no one will even notice it,” Gruhn said. “It is not going above ground.”

Another open house was held at Roma’s Ristorante in East Troy on July 11.

Next steps

We Energies officials said the timeframe for approval by the PSC typically takes anywhere from six months to one year.

Pending approval, construction is expected to begin in spring 2020 with targeted completion by fall 2021.

The estimated cost is $175 million to $183 million, depending on the route, Jahns said. Those costs will be paid by customers of the utility, she said, but will result more reliable service for a growing area.

Proposed routes

As proposed, the pipeline stretches from the existing Bluff Creek Gate Station on the eastern edge of the Town of Whitewater to the proposed Lakeshore Capacity Improvement Project Regulator Station near Interstate 94 on the Yorkville-Paris town line, according to documents submitted with the application.

The proposed southern route extends through the towns of Whitewater, LaGrange, Sugar Creek, Lafayette, Spring Prairie and Lyons, and the City of Elkhorn in Walworth County; the City of Burlington and towns of Burlington, Dover and Yorkville in Racine County; and the towns of Brighton and Paris in Kenosha County.

The proposed northern route traverses properties in the towns of Whitewater, LaGrange, Troy, East Troy and Spring Prairie, and the Village of East Troy in Walworth County; the Village of Rochester and towns of Burlington, Dover and Yorkville in Racine County; and the Town of Paris in Kenosha County.