In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

The Country Thunder Music Festival wrapped up another year last weekend in the Town of Randall, where authorities reported more than 200 arrests and citations were issued, along with responding to a woman struck by lightning.

The lightning strike, which left the woman hospitalized with serious injuries, caused campers to scramble for shelter.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the lightning strike short-circuited a truck near the woman.

For other news, a Town of Paris man received 13 years in prison for striking and killing a grandmother and injuring the grandson in a New Year’s Day crash.

Here are other items in this week’s Report:

TOWNE SQUARE: There will be a historical show on Towne Square in Trevor on Saturday, July 28. The production examines the mysterious killing of a business owner in the 1930s.



WHITETAIL RIDGE: A Paddock Lake development moved one step closer to reality.

PERSONAL PARKING: The Westosha Central Booster Club has unveiled a new initiative to allow incoming seniors to customize their own parking spot.

In sports, the Report will have the third annual Southern Lakes Newspapers all-area softball team, which includes several area representatives.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

