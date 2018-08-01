Whitetail Ridge moves forward

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The Paddock Lake Village Board unanimously approved a number of items related to the Whitetail Ridge development at its July 18 regular meeting.

The proposed 32-acre development lies in Tax Incremental Finance district No. 2. The TID district accounts for 130 acres and will be a multi-use development.

For the Whitetail Ridge development, a total of 60 multi-family units are planned on about five acres, with 10 for families and the rest for senior housing.

There are 46 single family homes planned for 14 acres and another 14 acres for commercial use.

Village administrator Tim Popanda said, “As soon as the news that we were planning a senior housing development, we received about 20 inquiries for applications from local residents.”

TNC 26, LLC is the developer and the village board unanimously approved the developer’s agreement.

There will be two entrances to the subdivision, one at 77th Street and the other at 76th Street.

The board also approved interim financing that the village will borrow from Community State Bank in the amount of $1.1 million. This loan is part of the incentive for a developer to work in the TIF district.

An infrastructure bid of $2.9 million from Willkomm Excavating & Grading, Inc. of Union Grove. Paddock Lake will be constructing the roads, storm and sanitary sewers.

The subdivision’s sanitary sewer system will be provided by the Village of Salem Lakes, according to a boundary agreement.

The agreement gives Salem Lakes oversight and participation in the building of the sanitary sewer, so Popanda said it was best to have Paddock Lake construct the sewer.

After all approvals were completed, village trustee Barb Brenner asked village president Terry Burns if he promised to sign the agreement tonight.

He said he would, if he had the final copy and not the draft. S. R. Mills left to print the final copies before the end of the meeting.