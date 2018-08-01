PHOTOS: A DREAM REALIZED

Local players compete at Milwaukee’s Miller Park Tuesday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After defeating Prospect Training Academy 6-1 in mid-July to claim a Major Youth Baseball League Premier South title, a group of area boys realized a dream on Tuesday, when they took the field at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Triple Play Academy Crush 14U, which entered the contest 35-4, played Oconomowoc/Delafield-based Titans Select for the state championship.

Although the team dropped a 4-3 decision, a handful of parents and athletes came away with memories to last a lifetime, according to coach Steve Reiter.

TPA Crush, a team with a training facility in Antioch, Ill., played some of its home games at either New Munster Ball Park or Westosha Central High School.

The team consists of players from Bristol, Burlington, Kenosha, Salem, Silver Lake and Wheatland.

Each player will feed into one of the following high schools: Bradford, Burlington, Burlington Catholic Central, Westosha Central or Wilmot.

In alphabetical order, the players are: Ayden Brey, Silver Lake; Tyler Dereskiewicz, Burlington; Viny Greco, Bristol; Jalen Hanford, Kenosha; Jalani Hudnall, Kenosha; Zachary Kazumura, Salem; Keegan Kearby, Salem; Chase Kerkman, Wheatland; Calahan Miles, Wheatland; Gage Peterson, Burlington; Drew Reiter, Bristol and Jake Roberts, Salem.

Along with Steve Reiter, other coaches were Che Kearby and Rudy Greco.

The Report will have more on their appearance, including reaction from players and parents, in next week’s print edition.

Here are some photos from their appearance on Tuesday: