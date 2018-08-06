Boy, 3, dead from possible drowning on Musial Beach

Despite several attempts to revive a three-year-old boy who may have drowned at Musial Beach Sunday in the Village of Twin Lakes, the boy later died at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington, according to a news release issued by Village Police Chief Adam Grosz.

The potentially incident, Grosz wrote, happened before 3:47 p.m. when officers from the Twin Lakes Police Department and members of the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad responded to Musial Beach for a possible drowning of the 3-year-old,

“Upon arrival, officers observed several subjects performing CPR,” the release states.

Within minutes, Twin Lakes Rescue squad members arrived and transported the boy to Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of family.

“Twin Lakes Police Department is investigating the cause of this water related incident,” the release states. “More information will be available once the investigation is complete.”

Paramedics from Richmond, Ill. also responded to the scene and assisted.